Langshaw local celebrates a century of living on the land

Last week Langshaw resident Muriel Keliher celebrated her 100th birthday, but also a century of living on the land.



Ms Keliher was born on the 14th of April 1922 at the Cooroy Hospital and lived on her parents' property at Cooloolabin, before marrying her husband Michael Keliher on valentines day 1942 and moving to Langshaw, 20 kilometres from Gympie.



As the second oldest of 14 children, Muriel spent much of her childhood taking care of her seven brothers and six sisters, as well as helping out on the dairy and cattle farm.



Ms Keliher's family and friends say she has always been a healthy and active lady, picking beans until she was 79 and chasing cows into her eighties.



She also believes that giving up her drivers licence at the age of 92 was one of the hardest things she has had to do.



Muriel's son Michael Keliher said his mother had seen a lot throughout her 100 years, including The Great Depression, various floods and bushfires and a brown snake bite through her work boot just eight years ago.



100 years young: Muriel Keliher with her son Michael celebrating her century milestone at the Langshaw hall.

A huge crowd gathered at the Langshaw hall for celebration, which is 17 years younger than Ms Keliher herself, including her four children, five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.



Letters from Queen Elizabeth, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Governor General David Hurley were among the list of people wishing Ms Keliher a happy birthday, while Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig attended the party.



Ms Keliher told many stories including the time when she was five-and-a-half years old and had to help her mother with the birth of one of her younger siblings while her father had gone to collect the midwife, a lengthy excursion in a horse and sulky.

Friend and Langshaw local Kathy Alexander said Ms Keliher makes the best plum puddings around, baking a handful each Christmas with her son Michael and gifting them to family and friends.

Ms Alexander also said that one of Ms Keliher's secrets to a lengthy life is a few energy drinks here and there to keep a pep in her step.

Also read: NSW claims victory over Queensland in campdrafting run-off at Paradise Lagoons



Also read: Rise of rural independents who could influence election outcome



Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below

