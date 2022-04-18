Roma rodeo the grand finale of Easter in the Country

+16 Photos: Clare Adcock

































The Roma XXXX Pro Rodeo put a show-stopping grand finale to the Easter in the Country weekend, with the crowd enjoying a night of action and country music.

For many, this was indeed their first rodeo, with visitors travelling from as far as Melbourne to enjoy a weekend of country hospitality, but the general consensus was that it was well worth the trip.

The rodeo committee kicked off its full program on Sunday morning, before the professionals hit the ring in the afternoon and the bulls came out to play as the sun went down.

Once the dust had settled in the rodeo arena, country music superstars Casey Barnes and Christie Lamb rocked the crowd long into the night during the APLNG/Origin Country Music Concert Extravaganza, rounding out a huge weekend for the region.

