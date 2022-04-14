Faces from Day 2 of Paradise Lagoons Campdraft

+12 Photos: Ben Harden

























The excitement continues on day two of the Paradise Lagoons Campdraft at Rockhampton.

Day two kicked off with the Graeme Acton Memorial Open first round, and the Rockhampton Open first round.

Over 300 plus riders and over 2400 horses are expected to compete in the easter long weekend event.

North of 3500 head of cattle have been kindly donated to be used in the event, which is also celebrating it's 20th anniversary this year.

Check out who caught the camera's lens on the day one of the Paradise Lagoons Campdraft.

Queensland Country Life is a media partner of the 2022 Paradise Lagoons Campdraft.

