South Burnett kids dominate Sydney national finals

The South Burnett region is now home to some of the country's best young agriculture professionals after a successful campaign in a host of national finals at the Sydney Royal Easter Show last week.



Kingaroy's Chloe Plowman, 18, was sashed the 2022 National ASA Young Beef Parader during a water logged judging on Friday evening, ahead of Sarah Sutton from Victoria in second and Indiana Smith of WA in third.



Queensland also placed third in the 2021 paraders final with Maya Threlfall from Tully.



National Young Auctioneers Competition winner Will Claridge of Inverell, with runner up Corey Evans, Kingaroy. Photo: Kate Loudon

Miss Plowman's cousin, 23-year-old Corey Evans gave their families plenty to celebrate when he was awarded runner-up in the ALPA National Young Auctioneer Competition, behind winner Will Claridge from Inverell, NSW.



Later in the week 18-year-old Michael English from Nanango then claimed the national poultry judges title for 2021 ahead of Thomas Spencer from WA in second.

National ASA Young Poultry Judge runner up Thomas Spencer, WA and winner Michael English from Nanango.

Sydney hosted the national championships for both 2021 and 2022, due to previous COVID-19 cancellations, with finalists from each state of Australia and New Zealand. More competitions will run over the coming days.

In the Sydney stud cattle results, the Angus bull named Pine Creek Royal Roll R017 was the supreme exhibit from the 910 beef nominations. Charolais cow Winchester Daisy Duke N16E was the interbreed female winner.

A comprehensive Sydney Royal Easter Show report, featuring all the results from the cattle and sheep judging, will run in next week's Queensland Country Life.

