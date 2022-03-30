Harriet Valley top Braford female sale

Mark Duthie and Donna, Bec and Russell Kenny with the $8000 Harriett Valley Victoria (top) and Larry Acton with Donna and Russell Kenny and the top commercial heifer.

Quality stud Braford heifers sold to a top price of $8000, while pregnancy-tested-in-calf females made to $6000, and commercial heifers sold to $7000 at the Elite Braford sale at the Gayndah showgrounds on Saturday.



Overall 38 lots were offered and sold to average $3625, leaving the vendors of Bambling, Chasewater, Ascot and Neimen, Abernethy, Harriett Valley, Dark Patches, Coograli, and Goomora studs happy with their results.

The top priced female was Harriett Valley Victoria, described as a nice, deep bodied polled heifer by Ascot Gough from Harriett Valley 384, offered by Russell, Donna, and Bec Kenny, Harriett Valley Brafords, Gayndah. She was secured by Jason Phillips of Toowoomba.

Next at $7000 was the top priced commercial heifer, Harriett Valley 83, again offered by the Kenny family. Harriett Valley 83 was by Little Valley Richard out of a "good, polled commercial cow" and was bought by Larry and Beth Acton, Riverton Brafords, Rockhampton.

The Actons continued buying and finished with three head to average $5583.

PTIC heifers topped at $6000 twice and both were offered by Lee, Michelle and Greg Webster, Goomora Brafords, Goomboorian, near Gympie.



First up was Goomora Peggy, a daughter of Strathgyle Jubilee from Goomora Pickles and tested in calf to Teviot Hills 762.

Goomora Peggy was selected by the Galloway family, Ascot Neiman Brafords, Banana.

Also making the same money was Goomora Rose, a polled daughter of Chadwick Downs Squire from Goomora Daisy.



She too, was in calf to Teviot Hill 762, and was bought by the Bennentt family, Little Valley Brafords, Casino, NSW.

In all Little Valley Brafords finished with three head to average $5666.

Also making $6000 was Harriett Valley Valeria, a polled daughter of Ascot Drover from a Harriett Valley stud female who was offered by the Kenny family and sold to Andrew and Wendy Whittaker, Emu Downs Brafords, Warwick. Selling agents were GDL with Mark Duthie as auctioneer.