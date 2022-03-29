Young judge is looking for a rural industry career

It was a 17-year-old senior student at the Downlands College, Peter Yeoman, who claimed his first young judges win at a Royal show when the points were tallied on Saturday.



Peter, who is in his final school year, sat at the top score of 97, while his closet rival was Olivia Delaforce sitting on 96, and her brother Tom Delaforce on 95.



Next across the line was Grace Gurie sitting on 92, while Emma Watson finished at 87.



A total of 88 young judged nominated for the competition, with the youngest aged five through to 18 years, and were judged on how they placed the cattle and then spoke on why they placed in in that order.

Youngest competitior: At just five years of age Wyatt Iseppi, Thornton, was not far off the leaderboard against the top older young judges in a class of 88 participants.

Over judge was Graeme Holpf who said the aim of the competitions was to develop the judging skills and offer significant personal and professional development opportunities for young people.



"It offers the young people the ability to network with and learn from industry leaders while developing skills such as public speaking and personal confidence and is a great opportunity for young people," Mr Hopf said.



He encouraged all participants to engage with a mentor to learn more about the livestock industry.



READ ALSO:

And while many of the entrants were at various levels of which he praised, he was impressed with his top five and said they were definitely ready to judge at country shows, or be associates judges at Royal show level.

The winner Peter Yeomans comes from Ulumbie Poll Hereford stud, near Walgett.

He has been completing in young judging since he was 10 on his local country show circuit and at the Toowoomba Royal for the past six years while attending Downlands.



Peter was pretty excited at the prospect of judging a country show, or the thought of being invited to be an associate judge.



"It would be great if I was invited to judge, as I would love it," he said.



"My heart is certainly drawn to the rural industry and quite frankly I can't get enough of it.



"I plan to gain more experience in my gap year next year, possibly working in a feedlot or a property up north.



"After that I will look for a industry career as a livestock agent or a cattle buyer."

Both Peter and Olivia Delaforce will now represent the Darling Downs in the Young judges competition at the Ekka.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

