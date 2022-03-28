Sod turned on Springsure's new housing facility

Springsure is one step closer to adequate and intermediate housing for it's elderly population thanks to the dedication of volunteers.



The Ivy Anderson Home committee have raised a whopping $300,000, with the federal government contributing $4,097,727, under the federal government's Building Better Regions Fund.



The first sod has been turned on the $4,397,727 self-contained facility for medium-level care and aged care residents, 66km south of Emerald.

ALSO IN THE NEWS:

Ivy Anderson Home committee member Gail Nixon said their group have been fundraising for a building for the aged in Springsure for many years.



"We're ecstatic that the federal government saw the need for our facility and granted us such a great contribution," Ms Nixon said.

"Our committee has received several generous donations from local community organisations with many smaller donations that have been much appreciated as every dollar counts.

"It takes quite a few sandwiches and cakes to raise each $100,000.00."



Springsure already has 28 independent living units owned by the state and local government, which are fully occupied.

The Ivy Home committee purchased the block in Springsure to construct a nine unit facility with eight units, around an internal courtyard, for elderly persons and a caretaker.

Ms Nixon said the facility will fill the gap between the independent living units and hospital care by having a live-in carer.

"Aged care is high on the priority list for Springsure area residents with two caring organisations that provide in-home care, nursing and personal care, as well as Meals on wheels deliveries," she said.

Retiring Federal MP Ken O'Dowd and LNP candidate for Flynn Colin Boyce, was on hand with the shovel to kick-start the project.

Mr O'Dowd said the facility will provide a safe, affordable housing option that maintains the dignity of our ageing population.

"It's extraordinarily important that we allow those who want to stay in their home communities to be close to their families, and this facility will allow them to do so," he said.

Mr Boyce commended the committee, residents and businesses that have supported the development of the facility.



"This (facility) allows our regional residents the opportunity to stay local and maintain their dignity as they age, a true achievement for a town the size of Springsure and a testament to the hard-working committee that have brought this project to fruition," Mr Boyce said.

"It is developments such as these that allow our loved ones to stay in the towns that they have supported throughout their lives.



"They get to keep their local connections with family, shopping, and services that help support their needs as they age, without having to move away for independent living options like the Ivy Anderson Home."

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

