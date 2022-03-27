CQ community's 400km lifeline to farmers

In a heartwarming display of community spirit, central Queenslanders are loading up hay and trucking it 400km south to flood affected farmers in the Wide Bay Burnett.



Banana Shire community members Pauline Williams and Russell Campbell have joined forces to run a fundraising campaign and are co-ordinating the collection and transportation of the hay from the shire directly to those farmers in need.

"The floods have been devastating for everyone, and these farmers are at breaking point, mentally and financially," Ms Williams said.



"We can help them in their recovery by sending bales of hay which will help ease the burden while they get their lives back on track."

Earlier this month, hundreds of livestock including horses, pigs, sheep and goats were swept away or injured, leaving many farming communities struggling.



Community members are being asked to donate money to purchase hay produced in the Banana Shire that will help feed their animals while farmers repair their homes and land.



The fundraisers have sourced hay at discounted prices and have reached out to truck owners and companies to help with the cost of fuel for transport.



Once delivered to the Gympie Showgrounds, the Gympie Show Society will distribute as required.



The first truckload of hay was transported on March 12 from Biloela to Gympie.

Banana Shire Council is a major supporter of the fundraising campaign and is encouraging community members to get behind it.



"We are no strangers to floods here in the Banana Shire, and that is where the community spirit really comes out in force," Mayor Nev Ferrier said.



"This is a great initiative and we are happy to get behind it and encourage our community to do the same."

More information is available on the council website.

More news

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

