Lines of northern Brahmans dominate Gracemere sale

Combined agents yarded 3487 head yesterday, comprising of 1848 steers, 1165 heifers, 424 cows, 23 cows and calves and 27 bulls.



There were several drafts of Brahman steers and heifers from the Collinsville and Bowen districts.



Condition was mostly good although quality was mixed in some classes.



The regular processors were operating, albeit on reduced rates and the regular feeders were also present and operating. Restockers held steer values close to recent rates however heifers eased for some descriptions.

Steers under 200 kilograms topped at 870c/kg to average 745c/kg, while those 200-280kg topped at 834c/kg and averaged 678c/kg.

The 280-330kg weight range peaked at 822c/kg and averaged 643c/kg while 330 to 400kg steers topped at 708c/kg and averaged 549c/kg. Steers 400 to 500kg topped at 532c/kg and averaged 490c/kg, 500 to 600kg steers topped at 508c/kg and averaged 461c/kg and slaughter bullocks topped at 404c/kg to average 393c/kg.

Heifers under 200kg topped at 765c/kg and averaged 636c/kg while those 200 to 2080kg made 686c/kg and averaged 541c/kg and 280 to 300kg heifers topped at 652c/kg to average 557c/kg.

The 330 to 400kg weight ranged topped at 652c/kg and averaged 500c/kg, 400 to 500kg made 574c/kg and averaged 455c/kg and slaughter heifers peaked at 370c/kg and averaged 363c/kg.

Slaughter cows peaked at 363c/kg to averaged 350c/kg and cows and calves made a top of $3225/unit.

Sale highlights

P and M Hill, Marlborough sold a Run of Santa/Brangus steers for 690c/kg weighing 330kg to return $2277/hd

EM and RF Bella, Nebo sold Brangus steers for 658c/kg weighing 315kg to return $2073/hd

Windy Hills Grazing Pty Ltd, Dululu sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for 718c/kg weighing 305kg to return $2195/hd Rockview Cattle Co, Bluff sold Charbray cross weaner steers for 774c/kg weighing 295kg to return $2290/hd

R and L Cullen sold a line of EU Brahman weaner steers to average 726c/kg weighing 293kg to return $2128/hd

R and L Booth, Raglan sold Angus cross steers for 796c/kg weighing 270kg to return $2153/hd

JA and DK Yeldhan, Dululu sold Charbray cross weaner steers for 776c/kg weighing 267kg to return $2073/hd

Ashlyn Hoare, Bluff sold Charbray cross steers for 834c/kg weighing 249kg to return $2077/hd

K Deem, Dalma sold Bazadaise/Charbray cross steers for 870c/kg weighing 175kg to return $1529/hd

Rylee Investments Pty Ltd, Hampden sold Brahman cows for 351c/kg weighing 582kg to return $2045/hd

M & R Collins sold Charbray heifers for 574c/kg weighing 422kg to return $2426/hd

Charlevue Cattle Co, Dingo sold number one Brangus weaner heifers for 652c/kg weighing 352kg to return $2297/hd

P and M Hill, Marlborough sold Santa/Brangus heifers for 592c/kg weighing 300kg to return $1780/hd

Rockview Cattle Co, Bluff sold Brangus cross weaner heifers for 620c/kg weighing 295kg to return $1834/hd

K Deem, Dalma sold Bazadaise/Charbray cross heifers for 752c/kg weighing 162kg to return $1218/hd

K Kime, Garnant sold Brangus cows and calf unit for $3225/unit.

Next sale is March 30.