Market 50c dearer for fat cows at Blackall

While they might have sold on a cheaper market and bought on a dearer one, Winton's Jimmy and Sandra Smith were happy with their visit to the Blackall cattle sale on Thursday.

They went home with 41 young Santa Gertrudis cows and calves, outlaying $3300 a unit, buying in a market still trying to find its rhythm.

The 1583 head at the sale were sourced from Julia Creek, Boulia, Cloncurry, Winton, Longreach, Isisford, Barcaldine, Aramac and surrounding districts.



According to Elders Blackall manager Nick Handley, the fat market saw a significant increase in prices, especially good fat cows, which were up to 50 cents a kilogram better than last week's flood-affected market.



The rest of the heavy market followed a similar trend, with bulls 30c stronger.



Mr Handley said the prettier feeder and trade weight steers met a good market while plainer crossbred weaners were back slightly in price.



He said all processors were back in action, and a few cattle had returned to the paddock.

Among them were those purchased by the Smiths, who have recorded 200mm of rain so far this season at Cotswold Hills south west of Winton, starting in November 2021 and followed up early in 2022.

"It was a good start, but it might end up being a long year," Sandra Smith said. "Our worst year was 2013, and we've been trying to build our numbers back up ever since then, but there's been more drought and then the floods in 2019."

Last week they sold older Charolais cross cows preg tested empty at Blackall, at a time of widespread flooding in south east Queensland, affecting the throughput of processing plants.

Nick Handley said numbers at Blackall had been up and down all year so far and there'd been no big lines for sale, but that might change if people continued to miss out on rain.

"We'll see the cattle flow if there's nothing by the end of the month," he said.

After next week's sale, 5000 head or more are expected for the monthly weaner sale.

Buyers scrutinise the pens on offer at the Blackall sale.

Highlights

PF and WJ Hooper, West End, Isisford sold Santa Gertrudis steers for 438.2c weighing 612kg to return $2683/hd, and cows for 380c/kg weighing 551kg to return $2095/hd.

GA and MH Power, Debella, Julia Creek sold Droughtmaster steers for 510c weighing 497kg to return $2537/hd.

BW and SJ Pegler, Alni, Winton sold Hereford steers for 522c/kg weighing 385kg to return $2010/hd, and cows and calves for $3100/unit.

LA and ZE McAuliffe, Stagmount, Aramc sold Santa steers for 654c weighing 305kg to return $1999/hd.

Wec Industries, Mellew, Barcaldine sold Brangus steers for a top of 650c/kg weighing 292.5kg to return $1901/hd.

MSP Cattle Co, Dover Station, Boulia sold Braford steers for 700c weighing 189kg to return $1323/hd.

Central West Livestock, Ashra Downs, Aramac sold Brahman cows for 378.2c at 553kg to return $2090/hd, also selling Charbray cross heifers for 496c at 398kg to return $1971/hd.

Ouchy Alva Pastoral, Viola, Julia Creek sold Charbray feeder steers for 560.2c at 404kg to return $2260/hd.



They also sold Brahman steers for 640.2c at 211kg to return $1350/hd. Brahman heifers weighing 202kg sold for 550.2c to return $1113/hd.

RG and IJ Mathews, Viola', Julia Creek sold Charolais cross steers for 700c at 302kg to return $2114/hd, also selling heifers for 580.2c at 230kg to return $1331/hd.

JH and RG Banks, Springleigh, Blackall sold heavy Santa bulls to top at 364.2c/kg weighing 720kg to return $2622.24/hd.

Ashover Pastoral Co, Barenya, Hughenden sold prime Brahman cross cows and heifers The cows topped at 388.2c/kg weighing 542.5kg to return $2105.99. The heavy heifers topped at 436.2c/kg weighing 530kg to return $2311.86/hd.

Maranda Pastoral, Maranda, Barcaldine sold heavy Droughtmaster cows to a top of 388.2c/kg weighing 641kg to return $2490.95/hd. They also sold Droughtmaster cross steers topping at 638.2c/kg weighing 316kg to return $2020.97/hd.

S and M Zadow, Rosevale, Julia Creek sold a run of Droughtmaster and Charolais cross weaners. The steers sold to a top of 648.2c/kg weighing 325kg to return $2106.65/hd. The heifers in the run topped at 475c/kg weighing 407kg to return $1934.71/hd.

A Shandley, Kynuna, Julia Creek sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 576.2c/kg weighing 295kgs for a return of $1699/hd. They also sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $3200/hd.

Z Hall, Kynuna, Julia Creek sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 576.2c/kg weighing 270kgs for a return of $1555/hd.

S Walsh, Kynuna, Julia Creek sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 576.2c/kg weighing 320kgs for a return of $1843/hd.

CJ and FL Malone, Kynuna, Julia Creek sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 548.2c/kg weighing 371kgs for a return of $2037/hd.

CC and CJ Malone, Kynuna, Julia Creek sold Droughtmaster cross heifers for 524.2 weighing 280kgs for a return of $1467/hd.

T and B Keats, Gleeson, Cloncurry sold Brahman cross cows for 372.2c/kg weighing 519kgs for a return of $1933/hd.

RM Rowlands, Hamlet Downs, Barcaldine sold Droughtmaster bulls for 340c/kg weighing 685kgs for a return of $2329/hd.

ALSO IN THE NEWS:

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

