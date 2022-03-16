Car bonnet bandits steal artworks

A number of unique artworks have been removed and stolen from their displays along the Warrego Highway.

Bloss Hickson decorated old car bonnets with paintings of trees and birds, and messages about the role of trees in agriculture and the value they can add to the landscape, which Ms Hickson describes as "tree wisdoms."

However, it seems that these messages weren't to everyone's liking, as most of the artworks have been removed from the trees where they were displayed and several have been stolen.

"They've all been cut down with an angle grinder but it was the ones on the Eastern side of town that were taken," she said.



"There were 18 of them that had been put up and 10 of them have completely disappeared.



"The ones that we had left, we put them into the backyard at the art gallery so we didn't lose anymore."



The car bonnets were an extension to an exhibition that Ms Hickson was running at the Mitchell art gallery.

She believes that a discontented landholder may be to blame for the stolen goods, saying the controversial topic discussed through her art is not everybody's cup of tea.



"I'd say it was someone who didn't like the message," she said.



"It's a very controversial topic, and it's particularly controversial because of this war going on between the government and the landholders over the vegetation management act.



"I don't know how you find a happy medium."



After alerting the local council to the stolen artworks, Ms Hicks believes there is little that can be done to get the car bonnets back or track down the culprits.

"I don't think there's much that the council can do about it," she said.



"I haven't told the police at this stage because it's really hard to follow through as there's absolutely no leads and it's a public highway.



"When I was doing them I told myself not to get too attached and not get too precious about it.



"They've all got birds on them and I thought someone might come along and take a shot at them."



Although she is very disappointed, the crime has done little to deter Ms Hickson from sharing her messages and the benefits that they can have in terms of biodiversity in the landscape.



Despite more than half of the car bonnets being stolen, the remaining car bonnets will be displayed alongside the 'Wisdom of Trees' exhibition which will be at the Pittsworth art gallery, Sondrio on 67, from April 1st.

