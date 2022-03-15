Euro bulls most sought after this side of the Black Stump

The Euro breed bulls on offer at Tuesday's Black Stump bull sale at Blackall were in high demand, helping set and then reset the sale record.

After solid bidding for the Angus and Hereford bulls on offer, the stands erupted when the first of Meldon Park's prospective Simmental sires, Meldon Park R26 (P) (AI) entered the ring.

The 836kg bull with Lucrana General genetics on both sides of his family tree was eventually knocked down to T and T Jones, Lou Lou Park, Jericho for $28,000, part of a full clearance of 10 bulls for Rod and Lis Skene and an average of $13,800.



Ian and Katrina Bebbington's first Mountview Charolais bull into the ring, Mountview Rusty R28 (AI) (P), received a similar enthusiastic reception.

After competition from all parts of the ring, Warren and Trina Gleeson, Fairview Cattle Co, Alpha, paid the sale's top price of $32,000, for the junior breed class placegetter at Beef 21.

Mountview also cleared its catalogue of eight bulls, recording an average of $15,875 in the process, a significant increase on their 2021 sale average of $11,400.

Lis Skene, Meldon Park Simmentals, Cecil Plains and Mark Duthie, GDL, and the second top priced bull.

It was indicative of the overall sale outcome, which had an 81.6 per cent clearance and a sale average of $9211.



The 10 vendors from Queensland and NSW sold 71 bulls under the hammer, encompassing nine different breeds, and 45 bids cards were filled out.

Another five bulls were sold after the sale, resulting in a final average of $8868 and an 87pc clearance.

The Bebbingtons had a $10,000 reserve on Rusty and so the $32,000 final price was very unexpected for them.

"There's a lot of confidence in the industry, that's what's done it," Ms Bebbington said, adding that the bull had a lot of growing to do.

They felt that his red factor gene, along with his bone, muscle, overall length and softness had contributed to the overall interest.

He weighed 940kg at 21 months, had an eye muscle area of 142 square centimetres, and a scrotal circumference of 41cm.

Warren Gleeson said he was the pick of the yard for him and would be used in his own stud of 45 Charolais cows breeding replacement bulls.

"What I liked most were his weight for age figures," he said.

The Gleesons have bought a number of bulls and females from Mountview in the past.

They also purchased a homozygous polled Simmental bull, Noanga LJAP 12 from Lindsay and Janet Allan, Curlewis, NSW, for $20,000, which they will use as a herd replacement bull over Charolais and Charbray cross cows.

The Allans sold all seven of their Simmental bulls, two for $20,000 and one for $19,000, and the five Droughtmaster bulls they offered under the Clayfield prefix, resulting in an average of $11,500.

The sale was opened by a full clearance of the three Mountain Valley Angus bulls on offer from Coolatai, NSW, for a top of $12,000 to Davidson Livestock, Cheshire, Tambo.

Their three poll Herefords were also snapped up, resulting in an overall $9400 average.

First-time poll Hereford vendor, the Jarrah Cattle Co, Banana sold both its bulls to CA Hauff and Sons, Blackall, reaching a top of $17,000, giving them an average of $12,000.

Stud principal Sam Becker said they'd seen the appetite for Hereford cattle when they attended the Westech Field Days a few years ago.

"We've been trying to come out since then - we thought it would give vendors another option for cross-breeding," he said. "Then it turns out that a Hereford breeder buys both bulls."

Braford bulls also met a good market on the day - the McNamara family's Strathgyle stud at Bell sold three bulls for a top of $13,000 to Mal and Cindy McQueen of Winton, recording an average of $9750.

The McNamara partnership, also of Bell and trading under the MCN prefix, sold its four bulls for an average of $6000.

The market for the Simbrah, Charbray, Droughtmaster and Brahman bulls at the sale was less buoyant.

The Carrinyah Pastoral Co, Nebo, which offered BCC Simbrahs and Charbrays, Carinya Droughtmasters and Carrinyah Park Brahmans, finished the sale with a $4843.75 average.

Kangarin Simbrahs, Droughtmasters, and red Brahmans, Biloela, averaged $4187 for 11 bulls, while Rodlyn Simbrahs, Droughtmasters and Brahmans, based at Bell, had a $5055.56 average for 12 bulls.

Selling agent: GDL

