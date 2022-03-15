Speckle Park cross weaner steers sell for $1990 at Woodford

There were 220 head sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday. A good line-up of weaners and younger calves came to hand, selling to strong rates.

Leslie Harrison, Elimbah, sold five to six-month-old Droughtmaster cross steers for $1840 and $1605. NT Heilig Trust, Beerburrum, sold Speckle Park cross weaner steers for $1990 and $1740. Bev Jensen, Kilcoy, sold six-month-old Droughtmaster steers for $1860 and cows and calves for $3200.



Rod Reimers, Yarraman, sold Charbray steers, five to eight months for $1960, $1940 and $1765 and heifers for $1600. ATG Pastoral, Mt Mee, sold Droughtmaster cross calves, with steers making $1600 and heifers $1610 and $1540. Michael Green, Neurum, sold a pen of young Droughtmaster steers for $1790.



DE Pickering Pty Ltd, Mt Mee, sold Santa/Hereford cross weaners, with steers making $2080 and $2010 and heifers $1860. Jeffery Shallcross, Kilcoy, sold Charbray weaner steers for $1920 and steer calves for $1670. Martin Simmons, Donnybrook, sold Braford calves, with steers making $1555 and heifers $1510. Rowan Fox, Rush Creek, sold steers for $2060 and $1850.