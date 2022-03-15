Wallumbilla QCWA's desperate plea for members

The Queensland Country Women's Association's (QCWA) Wallumbilla branch is in crisis, making a desperate plea for new members to save the branch from closure.

The branch shared a post on Facebook over the weekend alerting the community to the fact that they will be forced to close as soon as July this year if they do not gain new members at their meeting next weekend.

Wallumbilla branch president Carolyn Maunder said that the committee needed around eight new active members to continue running their branch.



"An active member is someone who is willing to attend at least three meetings a year and who will work towards the idea of becoming an office bearer in the future," she said.



"If we can get back to having our membership up around the 20s that would be just wonderful.



"I've been getting texts and messages of support from people all over Queensland. It's something that really affects small towns.



"It will be wonderful if we can get a great response on the 26th of March, that's what I hope the outcome will be."



One of the branch's busiest periods is around Christmas time. Photo: Supplied

Ms Maunder said it would be a huge loss to the community if the branch was to close, considering the committees incredible history that spans almost a century.



"I just feel sad about the idea of it closing due to a lack of membership because if that happens we'll lose the community hall, which will revert to state office with all the assets, and they will be sold off," she said.



"The branch is nearly 100 years old, it will be 100 next year, and when it was formed in 1923 they had 153 members sign up.



"At that stage you didn't travel like we do today and women weren't really on any committees, but the forming of the CWA actually changed that greatly.



"If you look at old photos of councils or show committees, they never had a woman in them, until the CWA started having women as office bearers."



QCWA Western Division President Barbara McMillan said the social media callout had so far received a positive response and the committee were hoping to see a decent crowd at their upcoming meeting.

"I know we've just got to be positive when we go to the meeting," she said.



"We've got to make a strong case and let them make up their own minds on whether they want to join and whether they are prepared to help drive the branch forward."



The community meeting will be held at the Wallumbilla QCWA hall on the 26th of March at 2pm.

