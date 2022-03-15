David up against goliath in Maranoa

ALP Maranoa candidate for the 2022 federal election, Dave Kerrigan.

Barcaldine rural health specialist Dave Kerrigan has announced he will be taking his second tilt at winning the seat of Maranoa at the forthcoming federal election.



Mr Kerrigan is the Labor candidate for Maranoa, the fourth largest in Australia, and previously stood against David Littleproud in the 2016 federal election, when long-term Member Bruce Scott retired from politics.

He has been a Barcaldine local for over 40 years and says he understands the needs of the community, which he said had been neglected for too long under the Morrison government.

Asked what chance he gave himself against the incumbent local Member, elected with 56 per cent of the vote in the 2019 election and a 6.8pc swing, Mr Kerrigan said Mr Littleproud was a minister in a government that was not performing for all Australians.

"They've failed in bushfires response, COVID roll-out, disaster mitigation, aged care, the list goes on," he said. "Maranoa has a perfect opportunity to show what it thinks of the failures from this government."

Mr Kerrigan said he understood how important the regions were to Queensland, and how important investment in the manufacturing industry was to keeping jobs local.

He also listed cost-of-living concerns and skilled aged care workers, including making TAFE free for industries with skills shortages, among the issues he expected to be able to progress as part of an Albanese ALP government.



Mr Kerrigan has previously stood against Lachlan Millar in Gregory at the 2017 and 2020 state elections.

