Councils come together in Charleville

+20 Photos: Clare Adcock









































MORE GALLERIES

Members of the 22 councils involved in the Western Queensland Alliance of Councils met in Charleville this week for their annual assembly.

From the north to the south, councillors, delegates and special guests travelled to the Murweh Shire for the three day event, discussing an array of topics such as housing and infrastructure, digital connectivity, financial sustainability, disaster recovery, aged cared and the upcoming federal election.

Upon arrival in Charleville guests were treated to tours of the towns major attractions, including the historic Corones Hotel and the Bilby Experience, before attending a welcome function at the Cosmos Centre and Observatory.



Issues affecting Western communities were discussed through presentations, panel discussions and open forums across Thursday and Friday, including appearances from Deputy Premier Steven Miles, Member for Maranoa David Littleproud and Chief Health Officer John Gerrard.

Mayor of Murweh Shire Council Shaun 'Zoro' Rednedge and his council pulled out all the stops for their fellow Western councils, including a dinner under the stars at the Central Warrego Race Club followed by an outstanding fireworks display.

Read further discussions on assembly issues in this week's Queensland Country Life.

Also read: Droughtmaster National females average $7271 at Gympie



Also read: Rockhampton Council endorses Mount Morgan pipeline, as trucking costs hit $4.5m

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

