Droughtmaster females to $24,000

Stud Droughtmaster females sold to a top price of $24,000 at the 41st annual Droughtmaster National female sale held at the Gympie Saleyards on Saturday.



The sale topper was the 17 month old Vale View Elora 2 (P) offered by Dave and Colleen Smith, Vale View Droughtmasters, Manumbar, and was bought by Paul Lever, Leverdale Stud, Cardwell, north Queensland.

Mr Lever, a repeat buyer of the Vale View bloodlines, said Elora represented the 'complete package'.

"I have previously used Vale View bloodlines with great success, and I loved her bone, muscle and stretch," he said.

"She will grow into a roomy cow."

Mr Lever will use her in an IVF breeding program before a natural joining.

Co-vendor Colleen Smith said Elora created a new top price record for their stud.

She said it was pleasing to see buyers from central and north Queensland travel to Gympie to buy Droughtmaster genetics.

Buyers of the second top priced heifer at $23,000 was Simon Kinbacher, Garthowen Droughtmasters, Biggengen with vendor vendor Clayton Woods,

Next at $23,000 was Hazelwood Tiffany 405 (P) offered by Clayton Woods, Hazelwood Droughtmasters, Obi Obi, and bought by Simon Kinbacher, Garthowen Droughtmasters, Biggenden.



Mr Kinbacher said he spotted the stylish heifer in a picture a couple of moths ago, and he too liked her bone length, length and skin type.

Andrew and Molly Clarke, Molan Droughtmasters, Thangool,paid to $21,000 for Sakensha Georgette (P) offered by Sasha Mylrea, Sakensha, Gogango.

Mr Clarke said he did his research into the breeding of Georgette and was attracted to her Vale View bloodlines.

He currently runs 60 stud breeders and is looking to increase his numbers to 200 cows.

It is the first time Mrs Mylrea has sold a female at auction and she was pleased with the result.

Sasha Mylrea sold Sakensha Georgette (P) for $21,000 to Andrew and Molly Clarke, Molan Droughtmasters, Thangool.

Overall 153 females sold for an average $7271.

In a breakdown of the catalogue, 140 heifers averaged $7289, three cows and calves averaged $6167, and 10 joined heifers sold to average $7350.

Selling agent Josh Heck, GDL, said the market was strong and inline with seasonal conditions and the confidence in the cattle market.



He said the sale draft was one of best line of heifers catalogued and buying support came from as far as North Queensland and south into northern NSW.

Queensland Country Life with have a full report in next weeks edition.

