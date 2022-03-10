Federal Labor commits $600m to rebuild Paradise Dam

An Albanese Labor government will contribute $600m to fix Paradise Dam, matching the federal government's commitment, if it wins this year's federal election.

The Morrison government agreed to split the $1.2 billion cost with the Palaszczuk government in early February.

Labor's timely announcement follows a recent call from local Bundaberg farmers, who called on Labor leader Anthony Albanese to match the federal funding for the rebuild.

Newly announced Labor Candidate for Hinkler Jason Scanes acknowledged the importance Paradise Dam is for the people of the Wide Bay Region.



Mr Scanes said he is committed to getting Paradise Dam rebuilt.

"Rebuilding the dam will create around 250 local construction jobs and will support scores of local businesses and farms once complete," he said.

"Labor knows how important this project is for families and local farmers across our region."

Labor's candidate for Flynn Matt Burnett said the project will create water and job security for the region.



"I want to create more jobs in more industries for our region and this investment, that I've fought hard to secure, is proof of that commitment," Mr Burnett said.

"I'm backing local jobs like those in coal mines, on the railways, in new energy generation and transmission, and through the many jobs in agriculture and food manufacturing that Paradise Dam supports."

