See who won in the cattle ring at Pittsworth Show

Pittsworth Show attracted around 100 cattle entries last Friday and Saturday, with an additional 50 head withdrawing due to wet weather and flood conditions.

Loretta Tonscheck from Cooyar judged the junior judges, paraders and tropical ring, Kate Reid from Millmerrin judged the British and small breeds, Mitch Franz from Darr Creek looked over the European cattle and Glen Franz from Darr Creek handled the led steers.



Ms Reid, Mr Franz and Ms Tonscheck officiated the interbreed bull challenge together.



Rural Steel Supplies Interbreed Junior Bull Challenge

Grand champion junior interbreed bull - Benjarra Rant & Rave from Benjarra Limousins, Ellangowan.

Reserve - Ribbleton Steve from Ribbleton Santa Gertrudis, Allora.



Angus

Junior and grand champion bull - U8J Cattle Co Spiderman from U8J Cattle Co, Dalby.

Junior and grand champion female - U8J Cattle Co Jetstar from U8J Cattle Co, Dalby.

Reserve - U8J Cattle Co Rua.

Red Angus

Junior and grand champion bull - Donna-Lynn Saint S1 from Milton and Cheryl Fowler, Pittsworth.

Junior champion female - DPC Rustic Trix from Denning Pastoral Company, Pittsworth.

Senior and grand champion female - Donna-Lyn Cherie P2 from Milton & Cheryl Fowler, Pittsworth.

Reserve - DPC Peaches from Denning Pastoral Company, Pittsworth.

Bazadais

Senior and grand champion bull - Nioka Genesis from Sonya Comiskey.

Limousin

Junior champion female - Benjarra Raspberry Kahlua from Passmore family, Ellangowan.

Reserve - Benjarra Krystal R8 from Passmore family, Ellangowan.

Junior and grand champion bull - Benjarra Rant & Rave from Passmore family, Ellangowan.

Simmental

Senior and grand champion bull - Yerwal Est Rip Tide from Burrow family.

Reserve - Mt Mooney Rodge from Mooney & Sons.

Junior and grand champion female - Ellendale Isabella's Islay from Ellendale Red & Black Simmentals, Lowood.

Reserve - Ellendale Cinderella Bling from Ellendale Red & Black Simmentals, Lowood.

Australian Heritage Angus

Junior champion female - MWL Mia from MW Livestock, Lowood.

Senior and grand champion female - Colombo Park Kismet from MW Livestock, Lowood.

Lowline

Junior champion bull - Ebony Ringmaster from Ebony Lowlines, Pittsworth.

Reserve - Pittsworth Screentime from Pittsworth SHS, Pittsworth.

Senior and grand champion bull - Ebony Quigley Down Under from Ebony Lowlines, Pittsworth.

Reserve - Lik Lik Reknowned from C and J Schiller, Cambooya.

Junior champion female - Lik Lik Sarabi from S and J Schiller, Cambooya.

Reserve - Ebony Romani.

Senior and grand champion female - Pittsworth Qwerty from Pittsworth SHS.

Reserve - Pittsworth Q Girl.

Braford

Junior champion bull - Pen-Leigh Percy from Penny Vohland, Pittsworth.

Reserve - Sunny Lawn Fabian 1477 from Neil Pacholke, Clifton.

Senior and grand champion bull - Sunny Lawn Ferrari 1455 from Neil Pacholke, Clifton.

Reserve - Pen-Leigh Zanda from Penny Vohland.

Junior and grand champion female - Pen-Leigh Star from Penny Vohland.

Reserve - Sunny Lawn Dresden 1484 from Neil Pacholke.

Senior champion female - Sunny Lawn Dresden 1449.

Reserve - Pen-Leigh Air.

Brangus

Junior and grand champion bull - Kraken Road Ranger from Kraken Brangus, Rockhampton.

Reserve - Kraken Lloyd 158S from Kraken Brangus, Rockhampton.

Junior and grand champion female - Kraken Beth 710S from Kraken Brangus, Rockhampton.

Reserve - Kraken Pearl of the North 535R.

Droughtmaster

Junior and grand champion bull - Wirrigai Bravo from Charm Ryrie.

Senior champion bull - Fernleigh Moreton from C,E and E Pelling.

Junior and grand champion female - Medway Elanora from Juandah Droughtmasters.

Reserve - Wirrigai Toffee from Charm Ryrie.

Santa Gertrudis

Junior and grand champion bull - Ribbleton Spring Roll from Hutchinson Family.

Reserve - Ribbleton Steve from Hutchinson Family.

Simbrah

Junior and grand champion female - KBV Stella from U8J Cattle Co.

Interbreed

Breeders Group - Benjarra Limousins, Passmore Family, Ellangowan.

Progeny Group - Benjarra Limousins, Passmore Family, Ellangowan.

Champion female - Ellendale Isabella's Islay, Ellendale Red & Black Simmentals.

Champion bull - Benjarra Rant & Rave, Passmore Family, Ellangowan.

Led steer/heifer

Champion lightweight- Baldy - O'Dwyer Brothers.

Reserve - Jarvis - Neil Goetsch.

Champion heavyweight and grand champion - Wilba- Anthony O'Dwyer.

Reserve - Rambo- O'Dwyer Brothers.

Junior results

Champion junior judge - Peter Yeomans. Reserve - Kelsie Wilkes, Pittsworth.

Champion junior parader - Dan Hughes, Warwick. Reserve - Charlie Spina, Clifton.

The results published have been provided by the relevant show society. Every endeavour is made to ensure the information is correct. To have your cattle results published in Queensland Country Life, email lucy.kinbacher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

