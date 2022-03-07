Stanthorpe welcomes festival crowd under blue skies

The Grape Crushing Championships were the climax of Stanthorpe's 10-day harvest celebration, which saw large crowds descend on the town for a 'grape time' dispelling concerns that flooding in other regions of South East Queensland may put a dampener on the event.

"We couldn't be happier with the crowds and it's been an awesome event," festival president Russell Wantling said.



"A few days ago it was looking more like there was going to literally rain on our parade, but it's been blue skies, sunshine and happy festival times for everyone."

The festival which has been "crushing it since 1966", has already proven its crowd-pulling power against the challenges of drought, bushfires and Covid-19, and organisers were thrilled visitors 'flooded in' to the town despite the tumultuous week lead up of flooding in the South East Queensland and Northern NSW regions.

Newly crowned 2022 Grape Crushing Champion, Greg Ritchie, aka 'Fat Cat' joined the travellers to Stanthorpe, in what was a pilgrimage back the town of his birth.



Greg returned in winning form, batting off competition from fellow grape stomping contenders, 4 Ingredients Australian author Kim McCosker, House Rules 2017 winner Aaron Winter and Festival President Russell Wantling to make grape juice in record time.



Even 43 years experience in the wine industry wasn't enough for renowned winemaker Mike Hayes of Balancing Heart Vineyard to snatch the win away from Ritchie.

The Celebrity Grape Crushing Championships descended into a riot of grape throwing antics at its completion, as is tradition and the gathered crowds took a few steps back in anticipation.

Also a victor in the contest for the fastest grape stomping feet was Minister for Agriculture and Northern Australia, David Littleproud MP, who won the Politicians & Media Grape Crushing Championships against contenders including local Southern Downs Regional Council Mayor Victor Pennesi.

It wasn't only grape stompers 'crushing it' at the event, with Longest Apple Peeling Champion, Kerrie Stratford's win making festival history, extending her winning streak to an incredible 20-years as reigning Apple Peeling Champion.



Stanthorpe boasts growing all of Queensland's apple crop which festival goers took a bite of at the festival's Apple Day and heading out to visit local orchards.

More records tumbled as the Festival Young Ambassadors raised more than $101,000 for the festival, in a show of just how much the Stanthorpe community takes pride in their harvest celebration.



A long tradition of Festival Queens and in more recent years Festival Ambassadors, continued strongly in 2022, with the 8 Ambassadors recognised and sashed an Apple and Grape Gala Ball and waving to crowds in the Street Parade.



Jordan Cassidy was crowned Festival Ambassador, alongside Fundraising Ambassador Rachelle Todd and Ben Green who was chosen by his Ambassador peers for the Ambassador's Choice Award.

Festival goers raised their glasses to the sunshine and good times with wines flowing freely from 14 Granite Belt wineries, joined by local breweries and apple cider makers, giving visitors a taste of the region at the Queensland Country Bank Food and Wine Fiesta.

The festival wrapped up this weekend, bringing to a close 10-days fun-filled days, including the Channel 7 Street Parade, Open Gardens, Markets, Street Carnivals, Apple Orchard Open Days, Busking Championships, Paddock to Piazza Chef Demonstrations and an Italian Long Lunch.

Read more: John Arnold reunited with stallion after family's surprise purchase in QATC horse sale

Read more: Former Cunnamulla livestock agent Bob McLaren dies aged 76 years

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Lifenewsletter below.