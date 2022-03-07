Former Cunnamulla livestock agent passes away

Bob McLaren has passed away aged 76. Photo: Facebook

Former highly respected Cunnamulla livestock agent Bob (Snort) McLaren has passed away suddenly at his home at Pomona, aged 76 years

Mr McLaren was born Robert Mitchell McLaren in 1945 at Bowra Station on Cunnamulla's outskirts.



He was home schooled by governesses, before being shipped off to The Southport School in 1957 to- 1961.



Mr McLaren finished school in our equivalent of grade 10 for the sheer purpose of returning back to the country. He started jackerooing with the AA Co at Brewon Station and pursued a life in the bush running a series of properties before acquiring his own properties which included Green Hills, Owen Gowan, Metavale and Strathlea.

Mr McLaren joined the pastoral agency Primac Cunnamulla in 1986 under the then manager Steve Truman, as a stock salesman alongside Bob Jakins. He took over as branch manager in 1988.



Under his management he grew the branch to be one of Primac's leading wool branches, topping the state in receivals sending over 18,000 bales per annum over a number of years.



To put this into perspective, the entire state of Queensland will produce an estimated 35,000 bales this year.

Mr McLaren ushered in the merger of Primac with Elders and then in 1997, together with his wife Val, they established McLarens Rural Agencies in Cunnamulla and received widespread and staunch client support.

Together Bob and Val grew McLaren Rural Agencies to be one of the leading agencies in south west Queensland, trading livestock and doing business in every state on the eastern seaboard.

In a very fitting tribute, long term friend Andrew O'Brien said Bob's knowledge of the native pastures and timbers was on par with the best of them.



"During his tenure there were very few property sales in south west Queensland that Bob wasn't involved in," Mr O'Brien said.



"Typically, each transaction was processed efficiently and without any fuss. For me, he was a wonderful man."

In 2016 Bob and Val sold McLaren Rural Cunnamulla to GDL and lived in retirement at Pomona on the Sunshine Coast.



Bob is survived by Valerie. He was a much loved father and father in-law of Bill and Dennell, David and Rachael, Natalie and Todd, and Becky and grandfather to their children.



He was a loved brother and brother-in-law to Ian and Julie McLaren, Heather McLaren (deceased) and Bill Sommerfield, John and Marg McLaren.

His funeral will be held at Cunnamulla on Monday, March 14, commencing at 11.00 am.



