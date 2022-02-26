Looming weather dampens Elite Flock Ram sale

There were limited buyers at the Elite Flock Ram meat sheep sale at Inglewood on Friday due to a major rain event intensifying prior to the start of the event.
A total of 41 rams were sold by Andrew Meara, Elders, Toowoomba for an average of $1078 with a top of $1800.
A break down of the sale revealed Chris and Meryl Rubie, Sovereign Poll Dorset stud, near Warwick, sold a total of 20 rams to average $1050 and top at $1400.
Josh Milton and Ann Hall sold three Suffolk rams to average $1266 and top at $1800 and 11 White Suffolk rams to average $1072 and top at $1600.
Peter and Penny Hood, Plainview Texel stud, Pittsworth sold seven Texel rams to average $1085 and top at $1400.
It was the Beenleigh State High School that secured the top priced ram purchasing the Suffolk ram for $1800 to be a part of their stud program.
Barcudgel Grazing Co at Charleville purchased a total of six White Suffolk rams to average $1100.
Hallinan Pastoral Farming, Allansford at Tara also purchased at total of six Poll Dorset for an average $1033.
The sale was conducted by Elders.
