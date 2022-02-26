Looming weather dampens Elite Flock Ram sale

There were limited buyers at the Elite Flock Ram meat sheep sale at Inglewood on Friday due to a major rain event intensifying prior to the start of the event.



A total of 41 rams were sold by Andrew Meara, Elders, Toowoomba for an average of $1078 with a top of $1800.

A break down of the sale revealed Chris and Meryl Rubie, Sovereign Poll Dorset stud, near Warwick, sold a total of 20 rams to average $1050 and top at $1400.

Josh Milton and Ann Hall sold three Suffolk rams to average $1266 and top at $1800 and 11 White Suffolk rams to average $1072 and top at $1600.

Bronwyn and John Hodgen, Barcudgel Grazing Co, Charleville with Josh Milton and Anne Hall, Milton Park Suffolks.

Peter and Penny Hood, Plainview Texel stud, Pittsworth sold seven Texel rams to average $1085 and top at $1400.

It was the Beenleigh State High School that secured the top priced ram purchasing the Suffolk ram for $1800 to be a part of their stud program.



Barcudgel Grazing Co at Charleville purchased a total of six White Suffolk rams to average $1100.



Mark Thomson, Jim Moran and Cameron Halllinan, Allansfords, Tara ready and loaded before more rain fell.

Hallinan Pastoral Farming, Allansford at Tara also purchased at total of six Poll Dorset for an average $1033.



The sale was conducted by Elders.



