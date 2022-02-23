Woman found dead, man missing in floodwaters as heavy rain lashes SEQ

A woman has died and the search for a missing man in floodwaters is underway in the Sunshine Coast region, after severe rainfall caused localised flooding across South East Queensland overnight.

A severe weather event near the southeast coast is producing areas of heavy to intense rainfall with embedded thunderstorms.



Intense rainfall has lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding across the region, with some areas receiving six-hourly rainfall totals up to 300 mm.



As of 4am on Wednesday morning, the Bureau of Meterology has seen 270 mm of rain fall at Cooran, 255 mm at Cedar Pocket Dam, 219 mm at Black Mountain, and 209 mm at Dagun Pocket.

Where did the rain fall overnight? Maps: BoM





Death prompts warning from Police

Superintendent Craig Hawkins confirmed the body a 60-year-old woman was found at 8am on Wednesday in a submerged car at Belli Park, west of Eumundi in the northern Sunshine Coast.



Police are also coordinating a search for a man missing in flood waters at Cedar Pocket near Gympie.

The search commenced after the 54-year-old's motorcycle was located in flood waters approximately 200 metres from Green Creek Bridge, Cedar Pocket Road at around 7.30am on Wednesday.

Overnight Cedar Pocket Road was subject to extreme rain and flash flooding.

Superintendent Hawkins has warned people to stay away from floodwaters, after Emergency services spent most of the night rescuing people from floodwaters.



"We've seen a significant rainfall event occur across the Sunshine Coast district and in excess of 300 millimeters has fallen in some locations around the district that has caused significant issues for our roads," he said.



"We've also seen unfortunately people driving into floodwaters once again and as part of that we've not only had to rescue people from vehicles but also unfortunately seen the death of at least one lady overnight," he said.

"(Police) at all costs want to try and avoid that. Not only do you put yourselves and your loved ones at risk, but you also put the Emergency Services that have to come to the rescue you.

"This is a clear indication once again that flood waters are extremely dangerous. If a road is flooded, do not take chance of risking your life or the lives of others that might be in your vehicle by driving into those floodwaters."



Multiple people rescued

More than 100 requests to the State Emergency Service for help from flooded properties, mostly in Noosa Hinterland region, with Swift water rescue teams called to 27 incidents overnight.

Superintendent Hawkins said Queensland Fire and Emergency services, Swiftwater rescue teams and the SES are on standby for further server weather.



"We've had to attend multiple homes that were inundated and where people have had to be evacuated," he said.



"Similarly, caravanners have been required to be rescued, including vehicles that have been washed away.



"Given that we are likely to see further rain up until Friday, I ask people to make preparations for possible severe weather and similarly to avoid using roads unless completely necessary.

"It's important people prepare for that and get ready for what might be coming given what we've seen in the last 24 hours.

"We're likely to see rain of this nature over the next couple of days until Friday."



