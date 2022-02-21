Drying summer pastures set to receive boost

ABOUT the eastern quarter and parts of the far north of Queensland are set to receive some handy rainfall providing a much needed boost to drying summer pastures, based on the Bureau of Meteorology's latest modeling.

Computer based modeling for the next eight days shows falls of 10mm to 50mm in eastern parts with good rain for parts of the gulf and a 100mm-plus for the northern Peninsula.

The forecasts are not so favourable for far western areas, which appear set to see a continuation of blue skies.

The 15mm to 25mm are also expected to impact on eastern parts of NSW and Victoria, continuing to put plenty of starch into the ongoing red-hot cattle market.

Where BOM expects the rain to fall over the next four days.

An inland trough is expected to linger over western and central Queensland and the southern interior on Tuesday, with a second trough extending over northern Cape York Peninsula. Dry conditions are expected in the far west.

On Wednesday, BOM says it will be mostly sunny in the far south west, a slight to medium chance of showers and thunderstorms elsewhere, increasing to a medium to high chance in the far north and east, and a high to very high chance about the south east.

On Thursday it is expected to be mostly sunny in the west, with a slight to medium chance of showers and thunderstorms elsewhere, increasing to a high to very high chance around the Peninsula and south east.



Where the rain fell in the past week. Source: BOM

From Friday to Sunday an inland trough will linger over western Queensland, with mostly sunny conditions in the far west. There is a slight to medium chance of showers and thunderstorms elsewhere, increasing to a high to very high chance around the Peninsula and south east part of the state.

Meanwhile, BOM says there is still plenty of time for northern Australia to achieve its long-term average of nine to 11 tropical cyclones despite there being only four events so far in the 2021-22 season.



While La Nina usually increases the odds of seeing near or above average cyclone numbers, BOM said activity typically peaks during February and March, meaning further cyclone activity is possible.



