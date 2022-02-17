'Carbon explained' to sold-out Rural Press Club crowd

+16

































A sold-out crowd filled the Pullman in Brisbane for the first Rural Press Club lunch of 2022, centred around the topical carbon industry.

Previously intended for July last year, the rescheduled event was a two-hour insight into the carbon industry featuring the panellists of Corporate Carbon managing director Garry Wyatt, AACo head of environment and sustainability, Naomi Wilson, and grazier and former AgForce Young Producers Council chair James Henderson.

With carbon credits currently trading at around $50 per tonne, Mr Henderson told the crowd he stood to make more money per hectare off carbon than cattle, despite the record beef prices.

The panellists warned that consumers weren't willing to pay a premium for sustainable products, they now expected it.

The next event will be held in March with Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce.

Read the full summary in next week's Queensland Country Life.

