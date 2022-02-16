Mother and son killed in 4WD crash at Longreach

An elderly mother and her son have died in a single vehicle traffic crash near Longreach on Wednesday.

At around 9.10am a 4WD was travelling east along the Landsborough Highway, approximately 40kms west of Longreach, when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled several times.

The driver, a 50-year-old Winton man, died at the scene. A 72-year-old Winton woman, a passenger in the vehicle, was transported to Longreach Hospital where she passed away.

Investigations from the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing with police appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or has relevant dashcam footage, to contact them.

Fatal motorcycle crash, Rockhampton

A motorcyclist also died on Wednesday afternoon, following a two-vehicle crash at Rockhampton.

Just after 1pm, early investigations suggest the motorcycle and BMW X5 collided at the intersection of Denison and Derby streets.

First aid was rendered to the 30-year-old rider, however he died on scene. A 20-year-old female pillion was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the car, a 43-year-old woman, and her passenger, a 15-year-old boy, were also transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.

Two Rockhampton men died in a serious crash between two trucks at Woman, 100km south west of Rockhampton on Tuesday morning.

Five lives have been lost on Central Queensland roads in the last 48 hours.



