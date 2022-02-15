Two men killed in truck collision at Wowan

Two Rockhampton men have died in a serious crash between two trucks at Woman, 100km south west of Rockhampton on Tuesday morning.



Preliminary investigations indicate two trucks, a white pantech delivery truck and a flat-bed tow truck, were travelling in opposite directions on the Leichhardt Highway when they collided in the vicinity of Mullers Road at around 8:15am on Tuesday.

The driver and sole occupant of the flat-bed tow truck, a 64-year-old Allenstown man, and the driver and sole occupant of the pantech delivery truck, a 52-year-old Kawana man, died at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit are appealing for witnesses, especially those with dashcam vision to come forward, including those who may have seen the two vehicles travelling on the Leichardt Highway in the vicinity of Wowan in the lead up to the crash.

