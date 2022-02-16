February All Breeds grosses $2.83M

In a dramatic turnaround and in stark contrast to the opening days trade, only three lots failed to find homes on the final day of the Annual February All Breeds Bull and Female Sale, CQLX, Gracemere, on Tuesday.

The market was consistently strong from the opening session to when the hammer fell on the final lot. Such was demand that the first bull into the ring sold for $16,000 and the last bull to be offered fetched $11,000.



Twelve breeds and composites were on offer with the result being 167 bulls sold to average $9436 topping at $28,000. Six females concluded the sale and these averaged $4667 topping at $6500. This demand from a two state buying sheet was enough to witness a $1.6M gross on the final day.

Overall, the sale ended with a result that showed 319 bulls selling to average $8100 to top at a record $45,000, for an 85 per cent clearance at auction while 36 females averaged $6903 for a total clearance.

Topping the second days action was a $28,000 Charbray bull. The 26-month-old, 1065 kilogram, Diamond Dove Quigley was sold by Bill and Julie Lewis, Diamond Dove stud, Monto.



The sectional topping three quarter Brahman content bull sold to Russell Curran and family, Spenbar stud, Benwerrin, Condamine.

Sectional toppers included Droughtmasters topping $25,000, Simmentals selling to $19,000, Brangus selling to $18,000 on two occasions, Charolais to $18,000 twice and Simbrahs climbed to a high of 15,000.

Day two breed results included:

39 Brangus averaged $10,256 (100 per cent clearance)

6 Brangus heifers averaged $4667 (100 per cent clearance)

27 Charbray averaged $9519 (100 per cent clearance)

20 Charolais averaged $9000 (100 per cent clearance)

15 Simmental averaged $9,467 (97 per cent clearance)

7 Fleckvieh averaged $4,571 (100 percent clearance)

36 Droughtmasters averaged $11,069 (67 per cent clearance)

1 Piedmontese composite $4000 (100 per cent clearance)

3 Romagnola averaged $5333 (100 per cent clearance)

3 Gelbvieh averaged $5000 (100 per cent clearance)

2 Brahkle averaged $4,625 (100 per cent clearance)

14 Simbrah averaged $8714 (93 per cent clearance)

Selling agents were Elders and Nutrien Ag Solutions. Simulcast on Stocklive.



Full report will appear in next week's Queensland Country Life.

