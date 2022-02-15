New rodeo and ute muster coming to Toowoomba

Toowoomba is saddling up for a new rodeo and ute muster later this month.



The inaugural Dust on the Downs Rodeo promises to be a bucking good time, offering cowboys, live music and a car show in a family friendly atmosphere.



The event will be held at Brothers Rugby League Club on February 26 and will raise money to support the Toowoomba Hospital Emergency Department.

Festivities kick off with a car show at 2pm before the bucking bulls, barrels and broncs are brought out.



Events include a bull ride, saddle ride, bareback ride, novice bull ride, novice bareback ride, U15 mini bull ride, and 7-U12 mini bull ride.



RODEO READY: (From left) Event promoter Paddy Bundai, Toowoomba Hospital Foundation CEO Alison Kennedy, Chris Fechner and Andrew Murphy, event sponsor MNP Security, and Kate Patch. Photo: THS

The fun doesn't end once the sun goes down, with The Australian INXS Show set to rock into the night for a two-hour live performance from 8pm.



Toowoomba Hospital Foundation CEO Alison Kennedy said they were excited to kick-off their fundraising calendar for 2022 with a new event for the region.



"Community events like these are a great way for people to support the local event scene after what has been a pretty tough time recently, but it's also a great way to get back out there, have fun and raise money for a good cause knowing that funds raised are going back into the local community," Ms Kennedy said.



Ms Kennedy said every dollar raised at Dust on the Downs will go towards supporting the purchase of medical equipment and staff training for the Toowoomba Hospital Emergency Department.



"Even though COVID has been front of mind the past few years, our emergency department is still supporting our growing population through accidents, trauma, illness and injury everyday on top of the COVID response," she said.



