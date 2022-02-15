Channel Country Ladies Day roads lead to Windorah

The Channel Country community of Windorah will get its first taste of the Channel Country Ladies Day when it hosts the annual women's weekend between October 14-16.

The committee announced the venue and dates on Monday evening, saying it was expected more than 250 women would be attending the event, the ninth time the much anticipated time-out for the women of the west will take place.



President Di Dowrick said that since its inception in 2012, CCLD has grown to be one of the biggest annual events on the western Queensland calendar, having sold out in record time in 2021.

"Despite the challenges posed in recent times, the committee pulled off a hugely successful event in 2021 and is planning to do the same for women in outback Queensland this year, too," she said.

"Being involved in the committee, and the event itself, instils confidence in isolated women, promotes leadership skills and capacity building and encourages the development of a stronger sense of community."

The committee had to pause for a year in 2018, to regroup and ensure the weekend's longevity, and 2020's event took place virtually, thanks to pandemic restrictions.

Its aim is to bring 'inspiration in isolation' to women from communities and pastoral properties across western Queensland, northern South Australia and far west NSW, and has received support from the Barcoo Shire Council this year.

CCLD brings a mix of keynote speakers, a creative arts and professional development workshops, health experts, hair and beauty services, comedy, live music, themed evening events and much more to create a vibrant weekend program with something for every woman.

Ms Dowrick said the weekend was integral to the mental health of outback women, particularly in times of hardship and stress, which western Queensland is no stranger to with recent floods and ongoing drought conditions.



"In tough times, a bit of 'me' time is essential to women," she said.

"Feedback from our past events tells us that Channel Country Ladies' Day weekend is a highlight in the calendar for women, an opportunity to take time for themselves, to catch up with old friends and also make new connections.



"Women have a chance to learn new skills, whether that be in the creative sense, or business development; the weekend really has it all."

While the location and date of the 2022 event have been confirmed, details of this year's speakers, market stalls, creative workshops and health and beauty services are still being settled, with announcements coming over the next few months.



Ms Dowrick said it would once again be a stellar line-up, all being staged at Windorah's Rodeo Grounds.

