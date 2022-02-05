Roma Rugby lining out for a big weekend

The final touches are being put onto what is likely to be the biggest weekend of rugby action that Roma and south west Queensland has ever experienced.

With a week to go before the Santos Festival of Rugby is expected to inject $1 million into the Roma community, Gallas Fox Park was a hive of activity on Friday afternoon.

While a 2500-seat grandstand gleaming in the sun is the most eye-catching improvement for the rugby spectacular, a number of upgrades have taken place, to field lights, wi-fi, the playing turf, the club kitchen, change rooms, to boundary signage and corflutes, the irrigation system, and the all-important lawnmower.

It's come together with support from the Maranoa Regional Council, the Queensland government, the local rugby club, and the Queensland Reds, who will feature in a pre-season match with the NSW Waratahs at the conclusion of the annual Roma Rugby 7s tournament.

According to Santos managing director and CEO Kevin Gallagher, the company has been operating in Queensland for more than 50 years and wanted to make a positive social contribution to the communities where it operated.



"Santos is delighted to partner with the Queensland Reds to bring the Festival of Rugby to Roma for the very first time," he said.

"Our first ever Festival of Rugby held last year in Narrabri in New South Wales brought a range of upgrades to the sporting facilities and economic benefits to the town, including record trade and sales for local hospitality venues.

"We look forward to similar results in Roma this year."

Economic modelling shows the event in Narrabri contributed more than $375,000 in indirect spend to the town, with another $375,000 spent on local suppliers for field works and festival-related products and services and an additional $200,000 on infrastructure upgrades.

More than 3600 people attended the event in Narrabri in 2021, with local accommodation at capacity and local suppliers involved in signage, catering, merchandise, team jersey dry cleaning and more.

Roma event organisers are hopeful over 2000 people will attend over the two-day festival this year, and watch the Queensland Reds turn up the heat.

Tickets are still available and were hailed by Mr Gallagher as a fantastic opportunity to support grassroots sports, bring local communities together and inject tourism dollars into Roma businesses.



"Last year alone within Maranoa Regional Council, Santos spent almost AU$100 million partnering with local businesses, buying local products and using local services.



"By supporting communities like Roma, looking after the environment and reducing our emissions, Santos is building a better future for Australia."



The Santos Festival of Rugby is on 11-12 February, at the Roma Rugby Union Club.



