'End of an era': Former QATC horses set to go under the hammer

AACC Melina was worked as a mustering horse by riders of all levels of ability, boasting an impressive pedigree of draft and challenge wins. Photos: QATC

Quality horses from the former Queensland Agricultural Training Colleges, backed by proven pedigrees and performance records, are set to go under the hammer later this month.



Over 40 horses, at all five levels of riding skills required to undertake a training program, from both the Emerald and Longreach campuses, will be sold via an online auction at the former Emerald Agricultural College.

When the colleges closed in 2019, around 25 QATC horses were sold above their reserve prices via AuctionsPlus, with the remaining 40 head spelled since then.



The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries had planned to hand the horses over to the Central Highlands Regional Council, but that didn't eventuate.



Some of the 40 QATC horses available to purchase. Photos: QATC













Tomkins auctioneers spokeswoman Dakota Pamenter said there were stock horses and Quarter horses available to purchase. "We've got ridden mares anywhere from seven through and I think the oldest is around 19 years old," Ms Pamenter said.

"The geldings range from seven through to 19 years old as well, then there's some yearlings through to four-year-olds, which are unbroken, as well as some 20-plus-year-old brood mares and a 25-year-old stallion.

"They're all from that college breeding program, which was the stock horse and quarter horse program."



Ms Pamenter said they had already received some interest from prospective buyers across Australia. "Some of them for more advanced students, depending on rider suitability, so there's a few beginner horses there, like older mares and older geldings and there's some nice, younger mares as well, which would be grateful for up and coming drafts," she said.



"We've had interest Australia-wide, which has been great. I have had multiple people from South Australia, New South Wales, Northern Territory and as far west of WA.

"I think there is a lot of nostalgia too for ex-students."

In 2019, the highest price paid was $6100 for College Lil Bit of Chisum, a 2015 drop roan gelding registered with the Australian Quarter Horse Association, broken in but still requiring education.

Many of those sold were broodmares in foal to Eskdale West Red Acres, who has won led, ridden, cutouts (24 points) and placed in open and novice drafts.

Interested buyers can inspect the stock on Saturday February 26, with the online auction commencing at 10am Friday, February 25 and ending at 4pm Monday, February 28.



For more information on the over 40 horses up for sale can be viewed here.

