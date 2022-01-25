Equestrian Sue Gunn accepts her OAM honour

Goondiwindi local Sue Gunn has been recognised for her true dedication and organisational skills and abilities in the equestrian sport with an Order of Australia medal in the Australia Day honours.



A native New Zealander, Mrs Gunn grew up learning to ride at a very young age on the family farm before representing her country in a show jumping competition with Australia.



In the early 1970s, she travelled to Australia working with polo horses where she met her polo-playing husband, Jim Gunn of Sevenbardot Poll Herefords, Kildonan, near Goondiwindi.



After her three children were born she took up competitive eventing and became heavily involved as a course designer for Equestrian Australia, and was a former director of the Sydney International Eventing committee.



As well, she has organised the Denman Horse Trials from 2011, and was the founder of the Goondiwindi Horse Trials from the 1990s.



This first class international three-day class event was held at Kildonan after the Gunns built a cross country course.

Mrs Gunn developed and manufactured the Double Gold body protector vests in the mid 1990s, which got their name from the double gold medals Australian equestrians won at the Barcelona Olympics.



"This award may have been given to me but I want it to certainly acknowledge the many officials and the volunteers, particularly those in the Goondiwindi district who worked alongside me," Mrs Gunn said.

In 2010, she received an Equestrian Australia special services award.