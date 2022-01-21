Australian Country Choice inducted into Qld Business Hall of Fame

Cannon Hill-based meatworks Australian Country Choice is the latest inductee into the illustrious Queensland Business Leaders Hall of Fame.



ACC was recognised by the organising committee for its visionary leadership in establishing the largest privately owned, vertically integrated beef and cattle business in the world.



Company founder and principal director Trevor Lee proudly accepted the award from Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at the annual induction ceremony late last year.



ACC CEO Anthony Lee said it was an absolute honour for the company to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.



RELATED: From a scrub block to Coles and then Wagyu - the Lee family's ACC story

"To be included on the list alongside some of the founders of modern Queensland as well as some giants of the industry is truly humbling for Trevor and our business," Mr Lee said.



"What started as my father's dream has turned into a state-of-the-art operation that supports thousands of local jobs and puts food on the table for millions of Australians every year.



"While we are honoured to receive this award for our contribution to Queensland, we are certainly still striving to make our business better each and every single day.



"Whether that be our ongoing commitment to ethical trading, achieving industry best practice in environmental sustainability and animal welfare, or being a caring and respected employer of more than 1500 workers."



ACC was one of six inductees into the Hall of Fame in 2021, along with Katie Page Harvey, CEO of Harvey Norman; Sir John Beal Chandler, founder of Chandlers Electrical and radio station 4BC; TC Beirne, Queensland retail tycoon; The Coffee Club; and Finlayson's Timber and Hardware.



The criteria that determines the inductees into the Queensland Business Leaders Hall of Fame includes:



Sustained leadership which has significantly enhanced or sustained the Queensland economy or part thereof or that of a company, organisation, business policy, products, services, etc;



Major financial contributions to the Queensland economy through the generation of revenues, employment, commercialisation of intellectual property, or generation of social capital;



Pioneering the establishment of our modern economy or of an industry, region or city as well as a product or service which has achieved wide acclaim or made a major contribution to the economy or wellbeing of Queenslanders;



Outstanding contribution to the economic or social fabric of Queensland through business leadership, or to Queensland as a place to invest and to do business should be considered; and



Achievement of iconic status as a leader, a business, a product or brand.



More information on the Qld Business Leaders Hall of Fame is available on their website.



ALSO IN THE NEWS:



Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

