Top AAA Speckle cow sells to $8000

Denis and Theresa Roberts, AAA Speckle Park stud, Ivyhome, Haly Creek sold nine females at their on property sale on Saturday.
Topping the sale draft at $8000 was AAA Saab S75, a daughter of AAA Eliezer N28, a former grand champion winner at the Ekka, from AAA Mercedes (P).
Saab was sold with a lovely heifer calf at foot.
She was bought by repeat client Darrel Wearing, Running Creek Speckle Park stud, Beaudesert.
Mr Wearing said AAA Saab S75 appealed as she was a nice type of cow.
He bought seven females from the AAA sale last year, which forms the mainstay of his stud breeding herd.
"We still are still breeding our numbers up and so far have 15 purebred registered cows," he said.
Mr Wearing said as he came from a dairy background the Speckle Park colouring appealed to him.
"I like the black and white cattle running in the paddock," he said.
Mr Roberts said he now has placed the 18 registered Speckle Park bulls that didn't sell at auction on the market for private sale.
"All bulls are priced competitively from $3500 to $8000," he said.
They all have certified veterinary certificates and have been blooded and inoculated against three-day, seven in one, and Pestivirius.
Last year the Roberts sold nine of 14 bulls to average $8778, and 13 of 15 females averaging $9500, for an overall sale clearance of 69 per cent at their inaugural sale.
The couple relocated from Oberon,NSW in the Kingaroy district in 2018. Agents Elders
