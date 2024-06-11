Queensland Country Life
Top AAA Speckle cow sells to $8000

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated June 11 2024 - 6:58pm, first published 4:00pm
AAA Saab S75, a daughter of AAA Eliezer N28 from AAA Mercedes (P) sold for a top price of $8000 to repeat client Darrel Wearing, Running Creek Speckle Park stud, Beaudesert. Picture supplied.
Denis and Theresa Roberts, AAA Speckle Park stud, Ivyhome, Haly Creek sold nine females at their on property sale on Saturday.

