The iconic Big Pineapple is back and open for visitors

The iconic larger-than-life Big Pineapple on the Sunshine Coast is back with a fresh new look and facilities.
Standing 16 metres high, the first stage of the Big Pineapple regeneration includes the launch of a new café, new children's playground, new viewing platform and fully restored train.
The extensive renovation project has been undertaken by owner Peter Kendall and his company, CMC Property.
Mr Kendall said he knew the relaunch of the Big Pineapple had been eagerly anticipated by the Sunshine Coast community.
"The Big Pineapple is undoubtedly the most recognisable tourism icon of the Sunshine Coast and so I am very proud of the team's work to restore the pineapple to its original glory," Mr Kendall said.
"This is just the first stage of the regeneration project. Our number one priority was to reopen the main Pineapple structure and café, and to get the train running again.
"We are awaiting some final certification for the train and hope to start public train rides soon, providing rides across the property including access to Wildlife HQ.
"The new cafe will provide fresh home style food and premium coffee, while the new children's playground will ensure everyone is entertained."
The Big Pineapple's gleaming new visage is courtesy of sandblasting, repairing and hundreds of litres of two pack marine paint to ensure the prominent structure stays bright and shiny for many decades to come.
The Plantation Train has been fully restored, along with its carriages and the track, to bring it up to current safety standards and certification requirements.
Mr Kendall said the next priority was to complete the renovations to the inside of the pineapple structure itself.
Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Rosanna Natoli said it was wonderful to see the Big Pineapple being restored to its former glory while reinventing itself to cater to a modern market.
"Many of us have fond memories of visiting the Big Pineapple, tasting local produce, and of course, riding the train. It was always a highlight of my childhood holidays," she said.
"Today's relaunch is a win for our tourism industry and means locals and visitors can enjoy, in both old and new ways, what is a quintessential icon for the Sunshine Coast."
Visit Sunshine Coast CEO Matt Stoeckel said sunshine was an integral part of the region's identity and nothing shines more brightly than the Big Pineapple.
Situated on a 165-hectare site, the Big Pineapple was originally launched on August 15, 1971, in the heart of pineapple growing territory in Woombye.
The Big Pineapple quickly became a food and tourism icon, showcasing and celebrating Queensland's world-class produce. In its heyday, the Big Pineapple was one of the nation's most popular tourism attractions, attracting more than one million visitors annually - including Prince Charles and Princess Diana, who visited in 1983.
More recently the Big Pineapple site had diversified its attractions, playing host to Wildlife HQ Zoo, the TreeTop Challenge high ropes and zipline course, the award-winning coconut foods producer COYO and Sunshine & Sons distillery.
It is also the venue for the popular Big Pineapple Music Festival, which is scheduled to be staged again in October.
