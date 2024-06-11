Queensland Country Life
Home/News

The iconic Big Pineapple is back and open for visitors

June 11 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Big Pineapple owner Peter Kendall with Sunshine Coast mayor Rosanna Natoli and Visit Sunshine Coast CEO Matt Stoeckel. Picture: Visit Sunshine Coast
Big Pineapple owner Peter Kendall with Sunshine Coast mayor Rosanna Natoli and Visit Sunshine Coast CEO Matt Stoeckel. Picture: Visit Sunshine Coast

The iconic larger-than-life Big Pineapple on the Sunshine Coast is back with a fresh new look and facilities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.