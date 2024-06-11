POLL: Should you have to pay to access EBV data for an animal?

Leading seedstock producers have had their say on whether there should be a fee to use estimated breeding values, and opinions on financial responsibility, were divided.
As more commercial cattle producers use estimated breeding values, questions have been raised as to whether there is sufficient incentive for seedstock producers to continue to provide data for EBVs at no cost.
But now, we want you to have your say.
Either vote in our free poll below or provide a more in-depth response by emailing letters@queenslandcountrylife.com.au.
EBVs are the difference between an individual animal's genetics and the genetic base to which the animal is compared.
Raw data from a reference population must be collected and submitted to calculate the EBVs, which can then be used to make commercial and studstock decisions.
While genomic breeding values have increased the accuracy and ease to which the calculations can be made, without anybody continually supplying the raw data, progress can't be made.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.