Country rugby league loses one of its champions

A man who was "passionate about grassroots footy and outback rugby" will be missed by all those who crossed paths with him in the bush.
Peter Rafter, who passed away last week after a short illness, has been remembered by his friends and Queensland Rugby League colleagues as a "true bushie" who would do anything to help people in the outback.
For more than a decade, Pete clocked up countless kilometres in a QRL motorhome to support volunteers at remote clubs as the organisation's league and club co-ordinator Queensland outback, central division.
His efforts are heralded as helping the QRL attract and retain new junior and senior players across various competitions.
Central West Rugby League president Nadia Hoad, who is based in Ilfracombe, said Pete was "friendly, open and honest".
"He was just helpful all round and a nice guy," she said.
"For us, especially in administrative type roles, he was just a mentor, somebody we could bounce ideas off...but over the years he'd just become a really good friend to everybody."
Ms Hoad said Pete was very passionate about grassroots footy and outback rugby.
She said he always had time for the kids and was always advocating for kids in the outback and regions to get the same opportunities as they did in metropolitan areas.
"We always looked forward to his visits. We'd get all the work out of the way...and he'd always be up for having a beer and sharing a meal...so, he was a dear friend to everybody out here," she said.
Murweh Shire Mayor Shaun (Zoro) Radnedge said Pete was one of "the three Amigos" along with himself and Adrian Vowles, who helped establish the Adrian Vowles Cup in Charleville.
He said he would see him four to five times a year, but their biggest rendezvous was at the Adrian Vowles Cup every February.
The Murweh Mayor credits Mr Rafter with "straightening them up" and helping make the cup the success it is today with 43 teams involved.
Cr Radnedge, who met Mr Rafter 11 years ago, said Pete was responsible for keeping rugby going in the outback for a long time.
"Pete was one of those fellows who just got along with everyone. His personality was that he would listen, then observe and...he was a problem solver," he said.
"On muster days, if a kid turned up and they weren't signed up then he would go above and beyond to make sure that kid got a game of football. He was just one of those guys who knew that to keep those kids in sport, in rugby league, you just had to go above and beyond to keep them in that space."
As a former police officer who played rugby league in Toowoomba, Mr Rafter had a strong presence in regional communities.
Cr Radnedge said Pete had a long history with the Sunshine Coast Juniors and his background in the sport really suited the role he took on travelling throughout the outback.
"He will be sadly missed, but he will be honoured in 2025 big time," he said.
Peter is survived by his wife, Rebecca, daughters Nicole and Dannielle; and sons Thomas and Glenn Purvis.
Mr Rafter's funeral is at the Bribie Island Junior Rugby League Club, First Ave, Bongaree, at 11am on Tuesday, June 18.
