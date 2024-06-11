Queensland Country Life
Sundown remains on the market after being passed in at auction

By Mark Phelps
June 11 2024 - 12:30pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Wandoan cattle property Sundown remains on the market after being passed in at auction. Picture supplied
Quality 1731 hectare (4277 acre) Wandoan cattle breeding and fattening property Sundown remains on the market after being passed in at auction for $7.8 million.

