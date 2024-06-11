Warwick engineering students build, sell portable cattle yards as curriculum component

A Southern Downs region school is taking a proactive approach in preparing students for the workforce.
By taking a consultative approach with local industry leaders, Warwick's SCOTS PGC College has revamped its Certificate 2 in Engineering course, aligning it with the evolving needs of employers and the broader community.
The college has traditionally offered the Certificate 2 in Engineering course which teaches students the fundamentals of fabrication and welding.
Students are now empowered to take charge of the entire production process, from material procurement to project management, instilling in them a real-world work culture within the classroom.
The recent Elders FarmFest served as a testament to the students' skills, showcasing their fabricated products ranging from portable cattle yards to fire pits.
The yards package, which was fabricated by current Certificate 2 engineering pathways students, was set up for drafting 35-50 head of cattle, and came with a three metre adjustable ramp, vet crush, 25 standard 2.1m panels, five large gates, two slide gates and a race bow.
The package was sold to a local producer for $12,000 plus GST.
SCOTS PGC College reinvests profits generated from student-led ventures back into their engineering department, facilitating continuous improvement and innovation.
The program has yielded positive results, with every student who completed the Certificate 2 in Engineering program receiving offers for school-based traineeships or apprenticeships post-graduation over the last six years.
One third of the student cohort in years 11 and 12 are completing a Certificate 2 in Engineering and Certificate 3 in Agriculture, 30-36 students in each course.
One of those students is William Bryant, a year 12 boarding student from Mitchell.
He attributes his school-based apprenticeship as a boilermaker to the core skills and real-world experience gained through the program.
"Being part of the Certificate 2 in Engineering course at SCOTS PGC has helped me secure a school-based apprenticeship as a boilermaker," William said.
"I think having some of the core skills and real world experience has been an added advantage for my employers.
"We run the tech shed like a business, so I've got a pretty good understanding of what's required in the workplace too - I think that has been helpful."
SCOTS PGC is now set to revolutionise its Certificate 3 in Agriculture offering.
Using the same model, the college aims to develop its Angus stud and bolster herd numbers, with profits earmarked for infrastructure upgrades and program enhancements.
SCOTS PGC College principal Kyle Thompson said the school was committed to ensuring that every student is on their chosen career pathway.
"What this means is that we really know our students on an individual level and we are continuing to work alongside industry and tertiary options to ensure the best outcomes for our students," Mr Thompson said.
"The fact that our students can continue to be involved in co-curricular activities and have pastoral support, positions SCOTS PGC in a unique space."
