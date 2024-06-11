Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Warwick engineering students build, sell portable cattle yards as curriculum component

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated June 11 2024 - 3:39pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warwick's SCOTS PGC College certificate II in engineering students, Ben Carey, Ryan Bohm, and William Bryant, among the engineering students who sold the portable yards, crush and loading ramp at Elders FarmFest last week. Picture: Ben Harden
Warwick's SCOTS PGC College certificate II in engineering students, Ben Carey, Ryan Bohm, and William Bryant, among the engineering students who sold the portable yards, crush and loading ramp at Elders FarmFest last week. Picture: Ben Harden

A Southern Downs region school is taking a proactive approach in preparing students for the workforce.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Toowoomba. I over all things livestock and agriculture in central and southern Queensland. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.