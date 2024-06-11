Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Qld Cross-Border Commissioner role appointed in state budget

June 11 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Qld Cross-Border Commissioner role appointed in state budget
Qld Cross-Border Commissioner role appointed in state budget

Goondiwindi Regional Council has welcomed news a Cross-Border Commissioner role which it had been advocating for at least a decade was officially announced as part of the Queensland government's budget today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.