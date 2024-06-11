Qld Cross-Border Commissioner role appointed in state budget

Goondiwindi Regional Council has welcomed news a Cross-Border Commissioner role which it had been advocating for at least a decade was officially announced as part of the Queensland government's budget today.
A Cross-Border Commissioner will help address many cross-border issues including the management of disaster preparedness and recovery, the Murray Darling Basin Plan implementation, youth crime and policing, and the regulation of licenses such as firearms.
Goondiwindi Regional Council mayor, Lawrence Springborg AM, expressed his gratitude for what he called a "crucial initiative" and highlighted council's extensive advocacy for the position's creation.
Cr Springborg said council was looking forward to seeing the progress that can be made with this role in place.
"For over a decade, council have championed the need for a Cross-Border Commissioner to ensure equitable solutions for our border communities." he said.
"We extend our thanks to the Queensland government for recognising this need and acting upon it in this year's budget announcement.
"Communities within the Goondiwindi region, such as Goondiwindi and Texas, serve as key commercial and service hubs for a significant population from New South Wales (and) it places considerable pressure on Queensland only funded health, education, policing and community services."
Cr Springborg said the roles' introduction is a pivotal step towards facilitating better oversight and fostering negotiations that can alleviate these pressures.
"Our region is one of 12 Queensland councils sharing a border with another state," he said.
"Our communities continuously navigate the complexities arising from conflicting jurisdictions on a myriad of issues.
"The border challenges we faced and continue to navigate include, but are not limited to, the management of COVID-19 border closures, disaster preparedness and recovery, the Murray Darling Basin Plan implementation, youth crime and policing, and the regulation of licences such as firearms and business licences."
Cr Springborg emphasised the success of similar roles in NSW and Victoria, which he said had proven to be immensely beneficial in achieving positive outcomes for residents and businesses in border areas.
"We look forward to seeing the same level of success here in Queensland, improving the quality of life and economic conditions for our border communities," he said.
"Goondiwindi Regional Council remains committed to collaborating with the new Queensland Cross-Border Commissioner, when appointed, to address and resolve cross-border issues effectively.
"We are optimistic that this initiative will bring about substantial improvements in service delivery and resource management for our region."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.