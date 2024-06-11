Biggenden cattle sale holds firm

Milk and two tooth Santa Gertrudis steers from Gin Gin sold for 318c/$1646. Milk and two tooth Charbray steers from Sarina sold for 326c/$1220. Milk tooth Charolais steers from Wallaville sold for 324c/$1323. Milk tooth Charolais steers from Yandaran sold for 324c/$1469. Milk tooth Charolais steers from Woolooga sold for 330c/$1359. Milk tooth Brangus steers from Wallaville sold for 330c/$1270. Milk tooth Brangus steers from Gogango sold for 328c/$1252. Milk tooth Santa Gertrudis steers from Cracow sold for 334c/$1184. Milk tooth Charbray steers from South Kolan sold for 342c/$1217.