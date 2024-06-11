Queensland Country Life
Biggenden cattle sale holds firm

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated June 11 2024 - 6:33pm, first published 1:00pm
Burnett Livestock & Realty's Paul Hastings with a line of Brangus steers on account of RB & PE Sellers, Gin Gin. The line of steers made 326c/kg or $1270.70/head. Picture supplied.
The market stayed firm at the Burnett Livestock & Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday when a yarding of 2271 head were offered.

