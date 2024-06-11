Biggenden cattle sale holds firm

The market stayed firm at the Burnett Livestock & Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday when a yarding of 2271 head were offered.
Burnett Livestock & Realty's James Cochrane said the best of the feeder cattle made 330c/kg, with prices fluctuating between 315c/upwards.
"The market hung on well considering the cattle numbers being offered at the moment," Mr Cochrane said.
He said the sale was well supported by store buyers from the Downs looking for cattle to put on oats, while Central Queensland producers were also absorbing some lines.
"Due to the onset of winter in these parts the cattle have a lot of frame and are not weighing much so they are making ideal buying," he said.
Cattle were drawn from Chinchilla, Gogango, Sarina, Mount Larcom, Miriam Vale, Rules Beach, Oyster Creek, Rosedale, Gin Gin, Bundaberg, Maryborough, Tiaro, Woolooga, Goomeri, Booubyjan, Murgon, Kingaroy, Mundubbera, Eidsvold, Gayndah, Cracow and all local areas.
Two to six tooth Droughtmaster bullocks from Biggenden sold for 259c/$1575.
Two and four tooth Santa Gertrudis cross bullocks from Gin Gin sold for 268c/$1501.
Two and four tooth Droughtmaster cross bullocks from Binjour sold for 267c/$1592. Four tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Gayndah sold for 255c/$1531.
Charbray cows from Goodnight Scrub sold for 224c/$1513. Brangus cows from Biggenden sold for 224c/$1513. Grey Brahman cows from Brooweena sold for 210c/$1358. Santa Gertrudis cows from Chinchilla sold for 209c/$1221. Grey Brahman cows from Oyster Creek sold for 216c/$1199.
Milk and two tooth Santa Gertrudis steers from Gin Gin sold for 318c/$1646. Milk and two tooth Charbray steers from Sarina sold for 326c/$1220. Milk tooth Charolais steers from Wallaville sold for 324c/$1323. Milk tooth Charolais steers from Yandaran sold for 324c/$1469. Milk tooth Charolais steers from Woolooga sold for 330c/$1359. Milk tooth Brangus steers from Wallaville sold for 330c/$1270. Milk tooth Brangus steers from Gogango sold for 328c/$1252. Milk tooth Santa Gertrudis steers from Cracow sold for 334c/$1184. Milk tooth Charbray steers from South Kolan sold for 342c/$1217.
Simmental cross weaner steers from Gin Gin sold for 366c/$801. Angus weaner steers from Wilson Valley sold for 350c/$889. Charolais cross weaner steers from Hervey Bay sold for 358c/$923. Santa Gertrudis weaner steers from Burnett Heads sold for 334c/$875. Red Angus cross steers from Mount Perry sold for 346c/$997. Simbrah cross steers from Rosedale sold for 350c/$649. Brangus weaner steers from Biggenden sold for 350c/$767. Simmental cross weaner steers from Childers sold for 356c/$837.
Two and four tooth Charolais cross heifers from Gaeta sold for 356c/$1060. Milk tooth Charbray heifers from Gogango sold for 258c/$1265. Milk tooth Santa Gertrudis heifers from Chinchilla sold for 268c/$1029. Milk tooth Charbray heifers from Bucca sold for 254c/$987. Milk tooth Santa Gertrudis heifers from Cracow sold for 272c/$837. Milk tooth Droughtmaster Santa Gertrudis cross heifers from Mount Perry sold for 258c/$844.
Charolais cross weaner heifers from Hervey Bay sold for 300c/$781. Simmental cross weaner heifers from Gin Gin sold for 260c/$614. Santa weaner heifers from Burnett Heads sold for 258c/$604. Charolais cross weaner heifers from Woolooga sold for 256c/$525.
Burnett Livestock & Realty will hold a special all breeds weaner sale next Thursday June 20, at 9am, with 2500 coastal bred weaners on offer.
