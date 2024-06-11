Condamine Cods ladies day success| pictures

Its billed as one of the biggest events on the south-west calendar, as the ladies came from far and wide to support the Condamine Cods at their annual ladies day event on Saturday, with the crowd enjoying a big day out at the Fish Tank.
The ladies enjoyed a few glasses of bubbly and a spot of shopping at the various stalls, while the Condamine Cods battled it out on the field losing against the Dalby Wheatmen in the A grade game, 31 to 21.
In the B grade it was the Dalby Wheatmen's victory again over the Cods 29 to 22, while in the C grade it was Dalby's victory over the Chinchilla River Rats 36 to 3.
