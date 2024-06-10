RACQ urging Queenslanders to nominate worst roads

Road users familiar with the red warning signs - 'reduce speed, road damage ahead' - will have plenty of choices at their fingertips when they fill out RACQ's unworthy roads survey this year.
From steep drop-offs to stretches of highway with no overtaking opportunities, to bitumen pockmarked with holes, RACQ says unroadworthy roads are putting people's lives at risk across the state.
It is calling the driving public to join its advocacy efforts by taking part in its biennial survey, asking drivers to nominate the roads in their communities that are in desperate need of an upgrade.
As they've done since starting the survey in 2001, the results will be analysed and provided to road authorities and politicians to help prioritise upgrades.
Prior to emergency work in the last month, truckies and conventional drivers alike were getting airborne on the Landsborough Highway west of Morven, where the bitumen had moved significantly in places.
Others argue the amount of rubber strewn across the road between Dalby and Bell is a sure indicator of the number of potholes tyres have been unavoidably hitting.
RACQ head of public policy, Michael Kane said in 2022, the last time the survey was held, the Bruce Highway received the most nominations, with drivers highlighting rough surfaces, the lack of overtaking opportunities and poor shoulder lanes as the top concerns.
Since then, the highway has continued to receive significant investment every year with upgrades between Cooroy and Curra, the Cairns Southern Access Corridor, as well as safety and overtaking lane projects.
Kin Kin Road in the Noosa hinterland was the second most nominated road, and the Queensland Transport and Roads Investment Program has listed three projects to widen and strengthen the pavement and replace a timber bridge along Kin Kin Road.
Dr Kane said although the funding for these projects is a step in the right direction and will assist with upgrades, the fight to fix them was far from over.
"Every driver is familiar with frustrating roads they come across on their daily commute or weekend road trip and we need their local knowledge and eyes on the ground to help us with this survey," Dr Kane said.
"It could be a road that's full of potholes, has narrow lanes, lacks overtaking lanes, has missing or faded line markings, or floods easily.
"By pinpointing these issues, you can help us bring problem roads to the attention of political parties and candidates contesting the upcoming Queensland and federal elections."
The survey, which only takes a few minutes, will be open until 3 July and can be completed at www.racq.com.au/badroads.
