Queensland Country Life
Home/News

How adopting a steer will help cattle drive and feed those in need

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
June 10 2024 - 8:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Next year's Great Aussie Charity Cattle Drive will give supporters a chance to join in on horseback or by adopting one of the 2000 steers on the drive. Picture: Sally Gall
Next year's Great Aussie Charity Cattle Drive will give supporters a chance to join in on horseback or by adopting one of the 2000 steers on the drive. Picture: Sally Gall

Adopting a steer - not literally but via a donation - is one of the many ways everyday Australians are being invited to do their bit to reduce food insecurity and hunger in this country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.