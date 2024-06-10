How adopting a steer will help cattle drive and feed those in need

Adopting a steer - not literally but via a donation - is one of the many ways everyday Australians are being invited to do their bit to reduce food insecurity and hunger in this country.
The Great Aussie Charity Cattle Drive, officially launched at Beef 24 in May, will see 2000 head of cattle walked from Longreach to Roma between May and August next year to raise money for BeefBank.
As explained by director Andrew Rodgers, BeefBank started 15 years ago thanks to a Rotary initiative in Brisbane, sourcing cattle either from saleyards or via donations, turning them into mince, sausage and stewing steak, that's then given to Foodbank, a bulk warehouse that 250 charities a week source food from.
Until BeefBank came into existence, no-one ever donated red meat because it was too expensive.
"The process is very simple, very efficient, we feed thousands of people per animal," he said.
"Pallets of food go out, in flood emergencies, when women have to leave with kids - we help them help themselves."
Fellow director Bim Struss, from Mitchell, has donated between 20 and 30 head of cattle that wouldn't be fit to send to a processor but can make the trip to his local abattoir, and said he and wife Susan could see a great benefit in supporting people less privileged than they were.
"Our butcher breaks the cattle down into mince, and that donation is followed by a tax receipt because Beefbank is a deductible tax recipient," he said.
"For an old cow, she'll produce about 200 kilos of mince, so we'll get a tax receipt for that beast for about $3000 to $4000, which is pretty significant.
"Each rissole made up is about 100 grams, so each cow is 2000 meals, a pretty significant benefit."
Great Aussie Charity Cattle Drive operations manager Chris Nott said they'd already been approached by people who wouldn't able to participate in the drive in person, but who wanted to help out.
"Quite a lot of people want to adopt a steer," she said.
"We've got 2000 head and they'll be $1000 each, which will be a taxable donation.
"They'll get an ear tag, not the steer - there'll be recognition, we'll have a list of who's bought what."
Ms Nott said the idea was especially appealing this week and next, with the end of the financial year looming, because this was a way they could get a donation listed for this year.
