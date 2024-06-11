Online steer prices rally

Cattle numbers fell 5 per cent on AuctionsPlus last week, totalling 16,702 head, with overall demand reducing by 19pc to register a 54pc clearance rate. The price over reserve kicked up $26 to average $110 above set reserve rates, and the benchmark steer price indicator lifted 7pc to average $1179.
The AuctionsPlus Young Cattle Indicator was flat on the previous week at 362 cents a kilogram liveweight. The sold-during-auction premium continues to widen against post-auction sales, with sold-at-auction averaging 25pc above post-sale results.
Listings mainly came from NSW, with the 8306 head representing an 18pc increase on the previous week and making up 50pc of the total offering. Queensland was the second highest listing state, with 4638 head offered, which was down 9pc.
Processor activity was fairly subdued, with 5.20pc, or 464 head, of the sold offering being secured by processor buyers. Of the articles processors did buy, they were mainly interested in steer lines in the 280-330kg range.
The weaner steer-to-heifer price gap continues to widen, with weaner steers seeing a 22pc price premium over their heifer counterparts. This is the highest gap recorded on AuctionsPlus since 2016.
Steers registered a strong price rally, with prices increasing $25 - $345 across four of the categories, with only one category falling in price. Steers above 400kg represented the largest of the gains, with the 804 head lifting $345 to average $1819. The category saw selective purchasing with a 38pc clearance rate.
From Walcha, NSW, a line of 75 Angus steers aged 20-22 months and weighing 469kg returned $1936, or 413c/kg liveweight, and will travel to a buyer in Orange, NSW.
Steers 280-330kg lifted $73 to average $1179 for the 2173 head. Demand was strong for the mid-weight category with a 75pc clearance rate.
From Armidale, NSW, a line of 29 Angus steers aged 12 months and weighing 323kg returned $1260, or 390c/kg liveweight.
Heifer prices were two up and two down, with 330-400kg heifers seeing the largest gains of $143 to average $1212 for the tight 607 head on offer. From Lake Mundi, VIC, a line of 126 Angus heifers aged 14-15 months and weighing 357kg returned $1240, or 348c/kg lwt.
The most populous heifer category was the 200-280kg weight range with 2080 head on offer, with the category seeing strong demand of 71pc. Prices also were stronger, with the category lifting $19 to average $771.
From Walcha, NSW, a line of 80 Angus heifers aged nine to 10 months and weighing 267kg returned $1130, or 424c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Walcha, NSW.
Breeding stock were mixed with four out of the seven categories recording price rises. The rises were led by station-mated cows which recorded a $288 weekly rise to average $1821 for the 996 head.
From Lindenow South, VIC, a line of 45 Angus cows aged two years and weighing 505kg returned $2170, or 430c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Mungindi.
Pregnancy tested in-calf heifers saw 11,226 on offer, with prices falling by $96 to average $1505.
From Tamworth, NSW, a line of 11 Angus/Angus heifers aged 24-26 months and weighing 546kg returned $2020, or 370c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Binnaway, NSW.
Sheep and lamb listings increased 14pc to 39,464 head, with green indicator arrows across the board. The weekly indicators were led by the clearance rate, which shot up to 75pc, marking the highest weekly clearance since the final week of February. The strong demand was mainly driven by a robust Tuesday national lamb sale, which resulted in an 85pc clearance for the 21,897 head on offer. Price over reserve lifted $1 to average $11 above set reserves, and the AuctionsPlus Restocker Lamb Indicator lifted by 165c to finish the week at 677c/kg dressed.
Last season's lambs are still being cleared, with 48pc of the offering being made up of lamb lines, to strong demand. Prices also increased, with crossbred lambs and Merino ewe lambs both seeing price rises, with Merino ewe lambs leading the charge with a $33 increase on last week to average $86. Crossbred lambs have continued their strong price rally, with the category averaging $138, the highest weekly price on AuctionsPlus since November 2022.
The AuctionsPlus Restocker Lamb Indicator is recovering well, with the current price of 677c/kg DW 17pc above the first week of 2024 and 47pc above the low of 2024, which was 462c. The current price of 677c/kg DW is closing in on the four-year average of 736c/kg DW.
Processors were active, purchasing 11.23pc of the total sold pool or 3345 head, with buyers securing predominantly crossbred lamb articles out of SA, Victoria and NSW.
Crossbred lambs registered a 64pc increase in total head with the 9183 head selling to strong prices and demand. The category finished at 88pc of the offering clearing and increasing in price by $5 to average $138.
From Muttama, NSW, a line of 330 Poll Dorset/Poll Merino Aug/Sep 2023 drop mixed sex lambs weighing 46kg lwt returned $161, or 353c/kg LW and will travel to a buyer in Thorpdale, VIC.
Merino ewe lamb offerings fell by 19pc, and the smaller offering was met with robust demand seeing a 95pc clearance rate and a $33 price rise to average $86.
From Swan Hill, NSW, a line of 610 May/Jun 2023 drop Merino ewe lambs weighing 39kg lwt returned $87.
Scanned in-lamb Merino ewes saw a smaller offering with 5676 head offered, falling 30pc. The category fell in value by $10 to average $75 and registered a 75pc clearance rate.
From Cumnock, NSW, a line of 260 SIL Merino ewes aged 22 months and weighing 53kg returned $120.
Merino ewe hoggets recorded a steep increase in offerings, with 180pc more numbers than the previous week. The 1497 head was met with lacklustre competition with a 27pc clearance rate, although the selective buying resulted in a $10 rise in the average price to $70.
From Cobar, NSW, a line of 149 Merino ewe hoggets aged two years and weighing 47kg returned $71, or 150c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Bendigo, VIC.
