Online steer prices rally

June 11 2024 - 10:00am
CATTLE

Cattle numbers fell 5 per cent on AuctionsPlus last week, totalling 16,702 head, with overall demand reducing by 19pc to register a 54pc clearance rate. The price over reserve kicked up $26 to average $110 above set reserve rates, and the benchmark steer price indicator lifted 7pc to average $1179.

