Online steer prices rally

Sheep and lamb listings increased 14pc to 39,464 head, with green indicator arrows across the board. The weekly indicators were led by the clearance rate, which shot up to 75pc, marking the highest weekly clearance since the final week of February. The strong demand was mainly driven by a robust Tuesday national lamb sale, which resulted in an 85pc clearance for the 21,897 head on offer. Price over reserve lifted $1 to average $11 above set reserves, and the AuctionsPlus Restocker Lamb Indicator lifted by 165c to finish the week at 677c/kg dressed.