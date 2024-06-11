Risdon Cup upset

It was a round seven home game upset in the RDO Risdon Cup for reigning premiers Toowoomba Rangers as Gatton Black Pigs secured a last-minute try to break their unbeaten record. Toowoomba Rangers led at halftime, showcasing their strength and determination. However, the second half brought intense challenges, including two yellow cards to Rangers with just 10 minutes left on the clock. With only 30 seconds remaining, Gatton Black Pigs managed to secure a scrum and score a thrilling try, clinching the victory with the final score: Gatton Black Pigs 32 defeated Toowoomba Ranges 31. Both teams displayed a highly physical game in the forwards, and their kicking was top-notch, which is all adding to the atmosphere as we build toward the halfway mark in the competition.

