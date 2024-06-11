Risdon Cup upset

It was a round seven home game upset in the RDO Risdon Cup for reigning premiers Toowoomba Rangers as Gatton Black Pigs secured a last-minute try to break their unbeaten record. Toowoomba Rangers led at halftime, showcasing their strength and determination. However, the second half brought intense challenges, including two yellow cards to Rangers with just 10 minutes left on the clock. With only 30 seconds remaining, Gatton Black Pigs managed to secure a scrum and score a thrilling try, clinching the victory with the final score: Gatton Black Pigs 32 defeated Toowoomba Ranges 31. Both teams displayed a highly physical game in the forwards, and their kicking was top-notch, which is all adding to the atmosphere as we build toward the halfway mark in the competition.
It was a hard-fought game out at Goondiwindi with Toowoomba Bears showing up ready to play against the Goondiwindi Emus. Toowoomba Bears started strong in the first half, including try for try action. Unfortunately, Toowoomba Bears appeared to tire in the second half with Goondiwindi's attack proving too good and all the traffic went their way leading to a final score Goondiwindi Emus 43 defeating Toowoomba Bears 14.
The Black Isuzu Ute Women's XVs round two provided much closer games than the scores suggest. Toowoomba Rangers/Gatton Black Pigs showed enormous growth and heart as they really made Toowoomba Bears work for their win. The experience of the players showed in Roma as St George/Roma were dominant against Toowoomba Uni/Dalby. Again both teams noted the contest will continue to get closer as the new players get more games under their belts.
Huge thanks to our senior competition sponsors Black Isuzu Ute, RDO Equipment, Nutrien Ag Solutions & Verifact Traffic, for providing support that we could not do without.
Round nine of junior rugby will see all our clubs come together for the mid-season carnival hosted by Toowoomba Souths Kookaburras at Gold Park in Toowoomba. Expect a great family day with food trucks and activities for the whole family to enjoy.
The weekend also saw a 'debut squad' of referees travel out to Roma. Monique Wilms refereed her first senior men's XVs game and Alex Biggs refereed his first senior men's A grade game. Both showed poise and professionalism with all involved in the games extremely impressed with their performances.
DDRRA president and referee coach Ian McGowan was a great support to both referees, highlighting the importance of referee development across the Downs. "It's important that our referees see a pathway for development just like our players and we are always working on providing a supportive program to step our referees through from junior to senior on the Downs as well as through from Downs to Queensland Country and Queensland Rugby representatives games as well. The representative program is on the build and the efforts are being recognised state-wide," he said.
Men's Round seven
A Grade - RDO Risdon Cup
Condamine 21 def by Dalby 31
Rangers 31 def by Gatton 32
Roma Echidnas 57 def Uni Rugby 17
Goondiwindi 43 def Bears 14
B Grade - Nutrien Ag Bill Flamsteed Cup
Rangers 14 def by Warwick 20
Condamine 22 def by Dalby 29
Goondiwindi 55 def Bears 0
St George bye
C Grade - Verifact ES Dooney Hayes Cup
Rangers 14 def by Gatton 29
Chinchilla 3 def by C Grade 36
Roma Echidnas 17 def by Uni Rugby 22
Womens XV - Black Isuzu Cup:
Rangers / Gatton Women 5 def by Toowoomba Bears Women 41
St George / Roma Women 93 def Uni / Dalby / Gundy Women 7
Round eight - June 15
Men's
A Grade: RDO Risdon Cup
Toowoomba Uni v Goondiwindi Emus
Toowoomba Bears v Condamine Cods
Dalby Wheatmen v Gatton Black Pigs
Toowoomba Rangers v Roma Echidnas
B Grade: Nutrien Ag Bill Flamsteed Cup
Toowoomba Bears v Condamine Cods
Dalby Wheatmen v Warwick Water Rats
Goondiwindi Emus v BYE
Toowoomba Rangers v St George Frillnecks
C Grade: Verifact Traffic ES Dooney Hayes Cup
Chinchilla River Rats v BYE
Dalby Wheatmen v Gatton Black Pigs
Toowoomba Uni v Goondiwindi Emus
Toowoomba Rangers v Roma Echidnas
Junior Rugby Round eight
Toowoomba Souths Kookaburras host all clubs for mid-season carnival
For the latest Downs Rugby news follow @downsrugby on socials or check out www.downsrugby.com.au.
