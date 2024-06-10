Meet the new Central Highlands Showgirl bound for the Ekka

Becoming the Central Highlands Showgirl probably wasn't on the agenda for former Brisbane teacher Sarah Perkins.
A gap semester from her university degree reinforced her desire to take her career to the regions last year and the 24-year-old has been in the community ever since.
On Saturday night, she was named Central Highlands Showgirl, representing Capella Show Society, and will head back to Brisbane for the Ekka in August, to represent the sub-chamber at the state final.
Ms Perkins grew up in the Samford Valley, north west of Brisbane and studied education at the University of Queensland after graduating high school.
"I took a gap semester to road trip solo around the east coast of Australia," she said.
"I have always wanted to do country service and move rural...I met the then principal of Capella State High School, and she really sold the town to me and I moved to Capella in 2023 and have loved every moment since."
She currently teaches German, maths, science and agricultural science at Capella State High School.
When Capella was looking for a showgirl, she decided it would be a good opportunity to meet some like minded women, help out in the community and get more involved.
"I already knew about the competition because I loved the Samford Valley show, went there every year when I was little and had seen the showgirls around," she said.
Ms Perkins said she was looking forward to encouraging the young women she teaches to become involved in community events.
"I am looking forward to connecting more of our young people with local, rural producers, to try and keep them in the area, promote the ag industry," she said.
"As someone who grew up around Brisbane and moved out to Capella and have loved it so much, it is the people that make it so amazing and all of Central Highlands.
"I would like to share my story and encourage other people to consider a rural change."
She was looking forward to attending the state final, and was still shocked at the sub-chamber outcome.
"The standard of the other girls was so high, I thought any of us could have taken it," she said.
"We are all quite different but all very passionate and driven.
"Everyone spoke so well and they were a lovely bunch of girls...I had lots of Capella people supporting me so I was really happy."
Annalee Godwin representing Springsure Show Society was named runner up.
Jessica Mayne of the Clermont Show Society was the rural ambassador winner for the sub-chamber, ahead of Carlee Clews, from Alpha Show Society.
