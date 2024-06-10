Bowen River abuzz for campdraft

The Tooloombilla Rodeo and Campdraft Association made a special presentation to Sheryn Hanna, the outgoing treasurer who has served over 20 years and the committee acknowledged the loyalty and dedication she has shown to their event and welcomed Gillian Winter as their new Treasurer. The Tooloombilla committee also advised that this year they will donate $25,000 to be divided among the RFDS, LifeFlight and the Injune & Mitchell QAS.