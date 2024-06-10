Queensland Country Life
Bowen River abuzz for campdraft

By Robyn Paine
June 10 2024 - 1:00pm
The Whitsunday region was abuzz last weekend as the popular 28th annual Bowen River Campdraft, Rodeo and junior Bush Sports was held with many memorial campdraft events up for grabs.

