Bowen River abuzz for campdraft

The Whitsunday region was abuzz last weekend as the popular 28th annual Bowen River Campdraft, Rodeo and junior Bush Sports was held with many memorial campdraft events up for grabs.
A beautiful line of 2000 head of Brahman cattle were kindly donated by Paul and Sally Fry, Strathmore Station. The Bowen River township came to a standstill as the donated cattle were walked across the old bridge and past the Bowen River Pub en route to the grounds.
Following on from his success at last weekend's Longreach Stockman's Hall of Fame Open, Nebo competitor Pete Comiskey continued his winning form taking out the Thomas Borthwick & Sons Cunningham Memorial Open campdraft riding the well decorated Ervines Just Jim after being forced into a run-off with his partner, Bryony Puddicombe and Toonga Chrome.
Rohan Marks and his resident sire, Turnermarks Linesman, also continued their winning form taking out the Honeycombs Restricted Open with an aggregate score of 183 points, with Comiskey and Ervines Just Jim just two points off the pace.
Monto competitor Stuart Frame riding Exceed were forced into a four-way run-off before they combined to win the Harold & Val Fox Memorial Novice A, while Greenvale drafter Dan Condon on Montana won the Viva Brahman Stud Novice B.
Berry Shann took out the Queensland Rural Maiden A campdraft riding A Bit Flash three points clear of his rival sibling, Mac Shann and Hazel's Gift. Tom Denson and Lealukas Oaklee combined to take out the Capricornia Energy Hub Maiden B.
Jaxon Parmenter was a convincing winner of the Corals City 2 Country Junior scoring 91 points riding Voodoo, while the John Cunningham Memorial Juvenile was a tight contest with Abbey Curran and Travellin Barroness holding a single point lead ahead of Henry Angel and his mount Arizona. Ahri Norman combined with Peps Kool Diamond to win the Evan Walsh Memorial Mini.
Claudia Spencer and Rocs So Smooth were popular winners of the Rocky Ned & Lexie Falkenhagen Memorial Ladies, while Hannah Robertson and Synergy Forrest RJL won the Livestock Bill Walsh Memorial Encouragement. Tahlia Dower scored 90 points to hold a convincing lead on the Kids in the Bush Family Daycare Futurity riding MDC the Hitman.
Judges included Trevor Paton, Peter Howard, Steve Drury, Andrew Angel, Bill Curran, Trevor Humble, Adrian Loader and Callum Cole.
The Tooloombilla Rodeo and Campdraft Association made a special presentation to Sheryn Hanna, the outgoing treasurer who has served over 20 years and the committee acknowledged the loyalty and dedication she has shown to their event and welcomed Gillian Winter as their new Treasurer. The Tooloombilla committee also advised that this year they will donate $25,000 to be divided among the RFDS, LifeFlight and the Injune & Mitchell QAS.
The campdraft community is mourning the loss of one of Central Queensland's great campdrafters, Graeme McKenzie, who passed away on June 3. He was a man of few words, but a highly respected campdrafter and cattleman. He is survived by his wife, Joan, and daughters Vicki, Tessa and Lexi and their extended families.
A funeral service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, June 18 at the Blackwater Civic Centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.