Weaners in demand at Beaudesert

Agents Bartholomew & Co reported a fully firm market for all descriptions at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.
They said quality lines of Charolais infused weaner steers and heifers sold to a very enthusiastic panel of buyers. Feeder and restocker steers sold in line with last fortnight's sale with competition from both local and travelled buyers.
Droughtmaster steers two years account G and J Saverin, Eagleby, sold for $1300. Glen Hills Pastoral Co, Palen Creek, sold Charolais steers 20 months for $1280. Eurara Pty Ltd, Innisplain, sold Charolais cross steers 15 months for $1130.
Charolais cross weaner steers account Jim and Rachel Hardgrave, Palen Creek, sold for $1150. Droughtmaster steers 15 months account Paul and Katie Newlove, Maroon, sold for $1080. Les and Daph Hardgraves, Beaudesert, sold Angus cross steers 12 months for $940.
Keira Farm, Mutdapilly, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $900. Eurara Pty Ltd sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $860. Droughtmaster weaner steers account Peter and Alyson Moore, Barney View, sold for $840.
Stephen and Jane Struss, Gleneagle, sold Santa weaner steers for $810. Charolais cross weaner steers account Chris and Christine Franklin, Oaky Creek, sold for $790. Charbray heifers 14 months account Glen Hills Pastoral sold for $740.
Jim and Rachel Hardgrave sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $650. Droughtmaster cross weaner heifers account John and Karen Healey, Biddaddaba, sold for $560. Charolais cross weaner heifers account Dean Pilon, Merrimac, sold for $550.
Dan Piacun, Canungra, sold Charbray weaner heifers for $540. Keira Farm sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $550. Speckle Park weaner heifers account Ben Harmer, Ormeau, sold for $490.
The next Beaudesert store sale will be held on Saturday June 22, starting at 9.30am.
