Weaners in demand at Beaudesert

Updated June 10 2024 - 11:39am, first published 11:00am
Peter and Alyson Moore sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $840. Picture supplied
Agents Bartholomew & Co reported a fully firm market for all descriptions at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.

